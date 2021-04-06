Entertainment Celebrity Apink's Chorong accused of bullying netizen

Idol's agency looking into the situation

Apink's Chorong was accused of bullying a netizen. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — Lately, South Korean celebrities have been embroiled in bullying rumours. Apink’s Chorong was accused of beating up a netizen. Chorong, 30, reportedly tried to dismiss the incident. The netizen who accused her of bullying is said to have a recording of Chorong’s actions as proof.

She said that she went to the same elementary school as the Apink idol but, after that, they went their separate ways in high schools. She told Sports Khan that she bumped into Chorong on a street in Sachang-dong back in 2008 when she was 18 years old. The netizen smiled at Chorong but she glared back in response.

After that, Chorong’s friends told the netizen that the idol wanted to beat her up. The netizen was dragged into an alleyway and Chorong warned her that she did not like how she smiled at the idol. Chorong allegedly then slapped the netizen on the cheek and even kicked her in the shin. The idol’s friends then joined in to beat her head, back and shoulders. Due to the incident, the netizen suffered a few injuries, including bruises all over her body and a swollen face, according to Hype.my.

Chorong reportedly just said ‘sorry’ to the bullied victim. Picture: Instagram

When Chorong made her debut, the netizen contacted her and demanded an apology from her. However, she was sued for attempting to spread false information. The netizen had to go through a police investigation as well. She informed Chorong’s label but was just brushed off as an anti-fan prank caller. Finally, the netizen managed to get hold of her former alleged bully.

It was reported that Chorong tried to conclude the incident with a mere “sorry”. The netizen asked for an apology and Chorong suggested that they meet up. But because of the traumatic experience, they did not meet up. It is reported that there is a recording of the first phone call and the netizen has threatened to take legal measures. Chorong has also taken action by saying that the netizen’s memory was distorted.

The self-proclaimed victim said that she couldn’t stay silent any more and decided that it was time to take action. The netizen’s legal representative stated that if Chorong’s label claims that these accusations are false, then either the netizen or the Apink idol is lying. Chorong’s agency Play M Entertainment is currently looking into the situation./TISGFollow us on Social Media

