Anyone want a S$500 Boon Keng utility room?

Singapore—Well, we knew that tiny living spaces were a trend, and that prime real estate in Singapore is expensive, but a utility room at Boon Keng for S$500 a month had some netizens scratching and shaking their heads.

Photos of the minuscule room for rent were posted on the Property/Rooms For Rent/Sale Singapore Facebook group, but have since been taken down as online comments ranged from stunned to confused, with some wondering if the room is actually for luggage and not, you know, people.

But, since the internet is the place where nothing ever dies, one netizen re-posted some of the photos on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers Facebook page. And, in fairness, the ad does say “Boon Keng Condo Utility room for rental,” showing a space just big enough to contain a single bed and literally nothing else, with almost every part of the bed touching the room’s walls.

The only other item in the room is a wall-mounted electric fan.

However, according to AsiaOne, at least the original listing said that the private toilet was only a few meters away. And, adding to its advantages, the room is only a five-minute walk from the Boon Keng MRT station.

Netizens, however, wasted no time in roasting the original poster.

They called it as they saw it. “Store room ker,” one wrote.

Others called it smaller than a jail cell.

Some joked that Singapore might soon become like Hong Kong, where some live in very cramped spaces.

The post on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers Facebook page has since gone viral, with over 1,800 shares.

The condominium building where the room is found is called Eight Riversuites, which is located at Whampoa East, 338517, Balestier/Toa Payoh (D12), which actually looks quite nice when you check out its photos.

According to propertyguru.com.sg, units at Eight Riversuites are priced between S$710,000 and S$3,080,000 and the rental price range is between S$850 and S$5,500.

So maybe the utility room at S$500 a month is a steal, after all.

-/TISG

