Anwar’s fragile unity: Will UMNO’s push for Najib’s freedom shatter Malaysia’s coalition government?

MALAYSIA: In the waning days of 2025, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim faces what could be his most perilous political crisis yet.

Last Friday’s sentencing of former premier Najib Razak to an additional 15 years in prison for his central role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB corruption scandal has ignited a firestorm within Anwar’s “Unity Government,” threatening to unravel the delicate coalition that has held power since late 2022.

The verdict, delivered amid heightened scrutiny of Malaysia’s judiciary, has amplified long-simmering tensions, particularly with the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), a pivotal ally whose grassroots base remains fiercely loyal to the incarcerated Najib.

As Anwar clings to his anti-corruption mantra, UMNO’s insistence on advocating for Najib’s release—or at least leniency—could precipitate a full-blown rupture, potentially collapsing the government and forcing snap elections in a nation already grappling with economic woes and ethnic divisions.

At the heart of the discord is UMNO’s internal schism. Factions within the party, led by outspoken figures like Youth Chief Dr Akmal Saleh, have issued veiled ultimatums, calling for UMNO to abandon the coalition and reclaim its role as a “dignified opposition.”

Saleh’s public broadsides, amplified on social media, argue that Anwar’s administration has failed to shield Najib, a towering UMNO icon, from what some portray as politically motivated persecution.

Such rhetoric has resonated with a fringe of Malay voters. Many of these voters have drifted toward the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) bloc, which has capitalized on perceptions of Anwar’s government as overly influenced by non-Malay partners.

The Najib case and his sentencing, coupled with Umno’s attempt to whitewash Najib as an angel in trouble, will definitely draw more Malay voters towards PN.

Compounding the strain is the recent courtroom defeat: just days before the sentencing, a judge rejected Najib’s bid to serve his remaining term under house arrest, a move UMNO supporters had hoped the government might quietly endorse.

This denial has fuelled accusations of betrayal, with UMNO leaders lambasting coalition partners like the Democratic Action Party (DAP) for allegedly “celebrating” the outcome.

DAP figures, in turn, have defended the judiciary’s independence, dismissing UMNO’s complaints as attempts to undermine Anwar’s reform agenda.

This has been the key flashpoint of the most recent clash between Umno and DAP, a cornerstone of Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan bloc.

Several DAP figures publicly celebrated the court’s rejection of Najib’s bid for house arrest—a decision handed down just days before the latest sentencing—drawing sharp rebuke from UMNO leaders who viewed the jubilation as a profound insult to their party icon.

This perceived “sin” of gloating over Najib’s legal setbacks has deeply offended UMNO, prompting vocal leaders to vow a severance of ties with those DAP MPs and members who openly rejoiced in the former prime minister’s woes.

Anwar, ever the pragmatist, has appealed for restraint, urging “full patience and wisdom” in respecting judicial decisions. Yet his non-interference stance, while principled, risks alienating UMNO further. Analysts warn that if UMNO escalates its campaign for Najib’s freedom—perhaps through mass rallies or parliamentary manoeuvres—the coalition could fracture irreparably.

It is clear now that Umno is playing a tough card. And in this scenario, soon it will have to choose: power with Anwar or satisfying their base?

It is also being said that Umno pushing too hard for Najib’s rehabilitation could topple the government, but backing down might erode their voter support ahead of the next election.

Looking ahead, Najib’s legal team vows appeals to the Court of Appeal and Federal Court, processes that could drag into 2026 and keep the spotlight on Anwar’s vulnerabilities.

While an immediate collapse seems unlikely—UMNO benefits from cabinet posts and patronage—the persistence of this push for Najib’s clemency could erode the government’s majority, especially if defections occur.

In a nation where coalitions are as fluid as they are fragile, Anwar’s unity experiment hangs by a thread, with the ghosts of 1MDB threatening to bury it for good.