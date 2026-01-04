Anwar Ibrahim Condemns US Capture of Maduro as Violation of International Law

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was recently seen dancing with US President Donald Trump on the tarmac of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, has taken a strong stance against the American seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

He strongly condemned the United States’ military operation, describing it as a clear violation of international law and an unlawful use of force against a sovereign state.

In a statement issued on January 4, Anwar called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife without delay.

He also warned that the forcible removal of a sitting head of government by external forces sets a dangerous precedent that erodes restraints on interstate power and weakens the global legal order.

“It is for the people of Venezuela to determine their own political future. As history has shown, abrupt changes in leadership brought about through external force will bring more harm than good, what more in a country already grappling with prolonged economic hardship and deep social strain.

“Malaysia regards respect for international law and sovereignty as paramount to peaceful relations between states. Constructive engagement, dialogue and de-escalation remain the most credible path towards an outcome that protects civilians and allows Venezuelans to pursue their legitimate aspirations without further harm,” he wrote on Facebook.

The statement comes amid global reactions to the US operation announced by President Donald Trump on January 3, which involved strikes on Caracas and the extraction of Maduro to face narco-terrorism charges in New York. /TISG