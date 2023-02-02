Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd, 53, shares secret to his youthful looks

For actor Paul Rudd who was People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive and this year’s Men’s Health’s March cover star, staying young is attainable and it just requires something as simple as getting an adequate amount of sleep.

“People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’ The most important part of training is sleep,” Rudd said.

The 53-year-old actor told Men’s Health that he gets eight hours of sleep each night.

Ant-Man needs enough sleep

This is followed by diet, weights, and then cardio.

He added that people who set their alarms for only four hours of sleep to give themselves more time to train are selling themselves short. “They’re doing themselves a disservice,” said Rudd in People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021.

The actor’s morning routine consists of a cup of coffee with a side of cardio. “I do cardio before I eat anything. I never would’ve done that before [Ant-Man],” Rudd said.

Rudd career change

The thought of playing a superhero was never in his plans, but it ended up changing his life in ways he never expected. The actor mentioned that he never considered himself to be the type of person that would be offered these types of roles. However, when the opportunity presented itself, he couldn’t resist the challenge of doing something completely different from what he was used to. He knew that the announcement of his joining a superhero franchise would raise many eyebrows. To prepare for the role, the actor underwent a transformation. He hired personal trainers, began weightlifting, and changed his diet, cutting out sugar completely. Through this process, he learned about the effects of food and exercise on his body and mind. He discovered that being in the superhero suit, and running around playing the character, made him feel better and more confident. He no longer felt like an impostor. In conclusion, playing a superhero was a life-changing experience for the actor. It allowed him to push his boundaries and challenge himself, both physically and mentally. He learned so much about himself and the impact of his lifestyle choices. It was an experience he would never forget.

Fitness is a routine

Rudd entered the Marvel Universe in 2015 and has seen appeared as Ant-Man in a 2018 sequel, and the soon-to-released film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

But his fitness routine now has less to do with another Marvel movie or magazine cover, he said.

“I finally understand if you make fitness a part of your lifestyle, you’ll just feel good,” he said.

Even when Rudd is at his peak level of fitness, it’s easy for him to stay grounded, he told People in 2021.

“I remember on the set of [Avengers:] Endgame, I was working out so hard, eating perfect, for so long, training like an athlete,” Rudd said. “And I stood next to Chris Hemsworth [a former Sexiest Man Alive], and I thought, ‘What’s the point?’ Why even try, ’cause there’s that.”

Rudd worked hard

The actor has been busy promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is set to hit theatres on February 17.

And he shared that he ‘worked really hard to get back into shape’ for the highly-anticipated Marvel movie and that it ended up being ‘so much harder’ than it was for the 2018 sequel.

Rudd is now filming the third season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

