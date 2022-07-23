Another underprivileged family in S’pore looking to rebuild their home, public donations needed

- Advertisement -

With the first underprivileged family’s home successfully renovated thanks to public support, the next family is waiting for their chance to transform their living conditions.

Caleb and Rachael from renovation and construction company Smart Click Services have started a Kickstarter project helping families in Singapore in need of a home makeover.

The first house belonged to Bobby, who has a physical disability and “severe hygiene issues.”

Bobby is also undergoing counselling and is determined to change things for himself, said Caleb.

“He is all alone, and he has been going through a difficult time at work for the last two years. His income also dropped from S$1,100 to just S$400 income per month, and he has no off days.”

Bobby’s house has been completely transformed into a home. Check out the before and after photos below.

The next house belongs to Cuiling and her family. She has mild level intellectual disability, diabetes and skin issues, while her father also has an intellectual disability, shared Caleb.

Cuiling is the sole caregiver of the family, and they survive on her monthly income of S$300.

Here are some photos of Cuiling’s residence.

A total of S$12,000 is needed to dispose of old furniture, install new flooring, change bathroom fixtures, and provide them with essential appliances like a fridge, washing machine and television.

“We hereby seek your donation support. Your giving helps to change the family to have better living conditions,” said Caleb.

Interested members of the public can donate here. For those who want to contribute new home appliances, please call 8452 4452 or email enquiry@smartclickservices.com./TISG

