anna-kendrick-created-embryos-with-‘toxic’-ex-who-had-feelings-for-someone-else

Hollywood actress Anna Kendrick revealed recently that she was creating embryos with a ‘toxic’ ex-boyfriend before finding out that he had feelings for someone else.

The 37-year-old Pitch Perfect actress said during Monday’s episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast that she and the unidentified ex created embryos together prior to their split.

“I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person,’” she said.

“And then about six years in, about somewhere around there, I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, ‘I’m living with a stranger. Like, I don’t know what’s happening.’”

Whenever the actress would try to bring up the elephant in the room, she claims her ex would “scream” at her until she was “curled in a ball, sobbing.”

In fact, Anna Kendrick detailed a time he visited her on set and was acting super “strange” so she worked up the courage to ask him what was wrong.

“The worst possible thing was, I was like, ‘please don’t say this girl’s name,’ and he started talking about this girl.”

The star blames herself

Kendrick put the blame on herself for the failure of the relationship and was convinced “if we broke up or, you know, if he left basically, it was a confirmation that it’s because I’m impossible, I’m lucky that he’s even tolerating my bulls—t.”

The pair started going for couple’s therapy to save any remnants of their relationship. The sessions did not help them as a couple but it helped the actress learn to be okay on her own.

Anna Kendrick said she started seeing multiple therapists and got into Al-Anon.

“All of these things ended up being very wonderful things for me in the long run, but initially went into them thinking, ‘Tell me how to stop being crazy. Tell me how to stop feeling anything,’” she said.

She continued, “I ended up going down to just one therapist eventually and I’m totally obsessed with her…but what she did teach me to do was look at my own experience and decide what I wanted and start drawing boundaries.

“And that was really scary and really hard but that is what ended the relationship.”

Kendrick dated Edgar Wright, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ben Richardson before dating Bill Hader

From 2009 to 2013, the Emmy nominee formerly dated director Edgar Wright for four years. She dated Jake Gyllenhaal for a short period before moving on with Ben Richardson for several years.

In January 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that Anna Kendrick was dating Bill Hader after they worked together in the past. “They’re really into each other and make each other laugh — a lot,” a source told Us at the time. “They’re keeping their relationship private, but friends close to them know.”

Six months later, the pair broke up.

