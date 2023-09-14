“Angmoh aircon guy” helps single mum by furnishing & decorating her flat after seeing she only had a mattress for herself and her 2 daughters

SINGAPORE: An Albanian man living in Singapore decided to help out a single mother by furnishing and decorating the flat in Toa Payoh that she shares with her two young daughters.

“I realized her whole house was empty,” he said. “After getting to know her a little bit more, I realized she was a single parent with two small kids with one more on the way.” That was when he and his company decided to help her and furnish the entire apartment. “We got her pretty much everything she needed for the house. We got her a TV, TV console, sofa, dining table, carpet, queen-size bed, mattress, wardrobe, fridge, washing machine, even a water heater.”

He showed before and after photos in his video, with one showing that the mum only had a mattress and an electric fan in her bedroom and very little else.

Mr Hermes, a permanent resident in Singapore, also showed how he and his staff came in to deliver and install the furniture and other decorations such as curtains, throw pillows, and even art for her wall.

“Love has no race, Jesus says love thy Neighbor, he means love everyone,” he wrote in a Sept 12 Instagram post. /TISG

