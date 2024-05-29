Donald Trump, the former U.S. president and a key figure in the 2024 presidential race, has found a powerful ally in the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) which is now called Trump TV. This conservative internet broadcaster, which has grown exponentially since its inception, plays a pivotal role in disseminating Trump’s message directly to his fervent supporters, bypassing traditional media filters.

The Rise of RSBN

RSBN began as a modest operation in 2015 when Joe Seales, a freelance website designer, noticed a gap in the media coverage of Trump’s rallies. Frustrated with mainstream media’s reluctance to showcase the massive crowds Trump attracted, Seales and his wife launched RSBN with a single camera at a rally in Phoenix. Over the years, this endeavor has expanded into a significant media player with over 2 million subscribers on platforms like YouTube and Rumble.

Direct Access to Supporters

RSBN’s success hinges on its unfiltered, live coverage of Trump’s events. The network’s programming allows Trump to connect with his base without the mediation of traditional news outlets, which he often criticizes for biased coverage. By providing continuous, unedited broadcasts of his rallies, town halls, and speeches, RSBN ensures that Trump’s messages reach his audience as intended.

Financial Model and Propaganda Accusations

RSBN’s financial model relies heavily on advertising revenue, which peaks during presidential election years. The network’s ad slots are filled with products appealing to conservative viewers, ranging from precious metals to merchandise endorsed by prominent Republican figures.

Despite accusations of acting as a propaganda machine, RSBN founder Joe Seales insists the network is independent and not an extension of Trump’s campaign. However, media experts like Jennifer Mercieca of Texas A&M University argue that RSBN functions more as a pro-Trump propaganda outlet than an objective news source. This alignment with Trump’s messaging helps solidify his base’s loyalty while circumventing critical scrutiny.

The Impact on Democracy

The symbiotic relationship between Trump and RSBN raises concerns about the broader implications for democratic discourse. By sidestepping traditional media, Trump avoids the accountability that comes with fact-checking and journalistic scrutiny. As Ethan Porter from George Washington University points out, the likelihood of viewers seeking out fact-checks is minimal, fostering an environment where misinformation can thrive unchecked.

Trump’s strategic use of RSBN underscores his ability to adapt and leverage new media to maintain and grow his voter base. By providing a direct, unfiltered platform for his messages, RSBN not only bolsters Trump’s campaign but also highlights the evolving landscape of political communication in the digital age. While this approach effectively engages his supporters, it also poses significant challenges to the integrity of information and democratic processes.

