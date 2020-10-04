Allan Wu and Wong Lilin celebrate daughter’s birthday

- Advertisement -

Singaporean former celebrity couple Allan Wu and Wong Lilin celebrated their daughter’s 16th birthday on September 30. Both father and mother shared heartfelt messages to their daughter, Sage on Instagram. In the former’s actress post, she wrote: “At the cusp of so many discoveries!

Be gentle with yourself and the world. Happy sweet 16 beautiful S ❤️”

As for Wu, he brought Sage and her 14-year-old brother Jonas to Grand Hyatt restaurant Mezza9. Here’s his caption:

“Sweet 16! Happy Birthday, Sage Wu! It still feels like yesterday when I beamed with love as I cradled your tiny self like a football sixteen years ago 🏈 So much has changed and time has indeed flown by faster than I could’ve imagined, but there has been nothing that has brought me as much joy and pride as watching you become a kind, generous, and hard-working young lady. I wish you nothing but the best and hope one day you can experience the same boundless happiness I’ve had in being your father. Love, Dad”

An observant follower pointed out that Sage appeared to have gotten an iPhone as a birthday gift from Wu. Wong and Wu got married in 2003. In 2013, the couple divorced after 10 years of marriage. They still keep in contact to discuss typical parent concerns and were last seen as a family celebrating Sage’s 15th birthday last year.

Born on June 11, 1972, Allan Wu is a Singapore-based Chinese-American actor, host, VJ and former model.

He is perhaps best known for being the host of three different editions of the popular reality game show, The Amazing Race. He was the host of 5 seasons of AXN Asia’s The Amazing Race Asia, 3 seasons of International Channel Shanghai’s The Amazing Race: China Rush and 4 seasons of Shenzhen Media Group’s Chinese edition of The Amazing Race.

Despite struggling with limited knowledge of Cantonese, MTV Taiwan gave him a stint as a VJ, during which he co-hosted a Christmas concert. He moved to Singapore and began acting in Chinese language drama series on Channel 8.

He has been the host for all five seasons of The Amazing Race Asia. He is also the host of The Amazing Race: China Rush, the Chinese version of The Amazing Race. In Season 16 of the American version of the Amazing Race, Allan Wu made a cameo appearance in Singapore, handing out clues./TISG