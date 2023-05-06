All 62 passengers rescued safely after fire on board Singapore-Batam ferry

SINGAPORE: The Maritime Port Authority (MPA) has confirmed that all 62 passengers on board the “QUEEN STAR 2” ferry have arrived safely in Batam after a fire broke out in the engine room earlier today.

The MPA received an alert of the fire off Kusu Island while the ferry was en route from Singapore to Batam. Upon receiving the alert, the MPA, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and Police Coast Guard (PCG) immediately deployed their crafts to provide assistance.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the ferry crew before the civil defence force arrived at the scene. Firefighters then boarded the ferry to check and make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

No one was injured in the accident, nor did it cause marine pollution, according to the authorities. The 62 passengers on board, which included Singaporeans, Malaysians and Indonesians, were then transferred to another boat to reach Batam.

Navigational broadcasts were issued to keep other ships clear of the incident site and MPA officers were deployed at Harbourfront Ferry Terminal to provide support to those in need. The MPA also dispatched a tugboat to tow the wrecked ferry back to shore.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

In a statement released this evening (5 May), MPA expressed its appreciation for the quick response of all the responders, saying that their timely intervention helped to ensure everyone’s safety. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg