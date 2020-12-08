akaso-brave-7-gives-vloggers-total-control-over-video-production

- Advertisement -

The Akaso Brave 7 LE is one of the best action cameras and is a worthy rival to both the dual-screen DJI Osmo Action and the GoPro Hero9 Black some say.

The AKASO Brave 7 gives total control to adventurers, vloggers and on-location videographers. With its dual colour screens, IPX8 water resistance and electronic image stabilization, it can go anywhere and shoot anything!

“Whether you’re shooting stills or video, the AKASO Brave 7 has you covered. An upgrade of the Brave 7 LE, it can capture crisp 20MP photographs and record stunning 4K 30fps, 2K 30fps and 1080p 90fps footage,” says a media release.

The built-in Electronic Image Stabilization 2.0 uses a 6-axis gyroscope to deliver smooth videos.

“It doesn’t matter if you‘re completely static or in the action’s thick, the Brave 7 produces incredibly smooth footage.”

READY TO GO – ANYWHERE!

The all-weather action camera is weatherproof down to 8 meters without a case for up to 30 minutes. Its IPX8 water-resistant design can protect it from rain, snow and water splashing, enabling you to unlock the full impact of your filming scenarios for a fuller vlogging experience.

The innovative design with dual colour screens allows you to change framing and monitoring views between the front and rear displays.

The vivid front screen is perfect for selfies and self-shooting, while the 2-inch back screen supports touch control, making it easy to use.

SHOOT REMOTELY, SHOOT SMART

It has a 2.4GHz wireless wrist remote, with a built-in LCD screen that enables you to operate the camera while skiing, cycling, surfing or doing any other activity.

You can also exert voice control over your action camera, using hands-free commands like “AKASO Video Start” and “AKASO Take Photo” to make capturing photos and videos even easier.

With the upgraded AKASO GO App, you can use your smartphone to shoot and edit your videos, then upload and share them instantly on your social media channels – no computer needed!

