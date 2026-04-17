After Tan See Leng says underground fuel storage can be expanded, S’poreans say it pays to be kiasu

SINGAPORE: In a social media post on April 14, Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Tan See Leng said that Singapore has the capability and experience to expand underground fuel reserves after developing the Jurong Rock Caverns.

Amid the global energy crisis brought about by the war in the Middle East, Singaporeans commenting on Dr Tan’s post cheered, expressing pride in a country with the ability to plan ahead.

Dr Tan had visited the caverns together with Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing on April 13. In a video, he noted that the caverns, which are 150 meters underground, can store approximately 1.47 million cubic metres (~9 million barrels) of oil, and underlined that this was the result of the “foresight to plan long-term.” Dr Tan also called the facility an engineering feat.

He also noted how important this is amid the current global situation of disrupted energy supply chains, and warned that high fuel prices may persist even if the conflict ends.

Singapore should continue expanding underground storage to strengthen energy resilience in a volatile world, he added.

As for Mr Chan, he similarly underlined how the caverns are part of long-term planning.

“Facilities like the Jurong Rock Caverns are part of how we plan ahead for Singapore’s future,” he wrote in a Facebook post, where he noted that amid a scarcity of land, usage is optimised by such projects, which are a vital element for building strategic reserves, and not just about storing energy.

Read related: While the rest of Southeast Asia braces for fuel shocks, Singapore saw this coming

As Singapore imports approximately 100% of its energy, the country is highly exposed to global shocks, such as the current crisis due to the war in the Middle East. Stockpiling fuel, therefore, is highly important, since it reduces vulnerability to supply disruptions.

The Jurong Rock Caverns, which opened in 2014, are now being seen as proof that Singapore invests years or even decades ahead in critical infrastructure, as well as a platform for expansion for further fuel storage.

The ministers’ message about Singapore’s long-term planning mindset appears to have hit home with commenters, who signalled their approval.

“We Singaporeans are so blessed to have a government that plans way, way ahead for all of us! Majulah Singapura!” a Facebook user wrote.

“It pays to be kiasu and kiasi…we’ve got to help ourselves!” noted another.

“Foresight… thankful to be a Singaporean,” a commenter chimed in.

“I am proud to be a Singaporean. I hope SG can continue to plan and look ahead in today’s uncertain world. We have to protect our own country’s economy just like we have to defend our country ourselves,” added another.

“We are indeed blessed by the foresight and long-term planning by the government,” wrote a Facebook user. /TISG

Read also: How Singapore’s refineries & bunkers stabilise oil prices during a conflict in the Middle East