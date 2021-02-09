After dealing with bees, Goh Chok Tong now says he would rather not encounter crocodiles

- Advertisement -

Even though he is a nature lover, Mr Goh Chok Tong says that he would rather not encounter crocodiles.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Feb 7), the former Emeritus Senior Minister shared that he went for “a pleasant nature walk” at Sungei Buloh Wetlands.

There he saw a crocodile eating a monitor lizard.

The photographer who showed it to him said the crocodiles are usually at the river mouth and you need patience to spy on them.

“For me, I rather stay safe and not be part of the crocodile’s eco-system”, Mr Goh quipped.

Last week, Mr Goh shared photos of a beehive in his garden that elicited a whole range of responses from netizens.

In a Facebook post on Feb 1, he wrote that the first time he found a huge beehive in his garden, he called the pest controller.

“It was silly of me”, he added.

“Bees too have a right to live”, said Mr Goh, explaining that they are part of our eco-system.

But just as some cautioned him against bees, many netizens advised Mr Goh not to get too close to the crocodiles. /TISG

