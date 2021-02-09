Home News After dealing with bees, Goh Chok Tong now says he would rather...

After dealing with bees, Goh Chok Tong now says he would rather not encounter crocodiles

He would 'rather stay safe and not be part of the crocodile's eco-system', he quips

Photo: FB/Mparader

Obbana Rajah

Even though he is a nature lover, Mr Goh Chok Tong says that he would rather not encounter crocodiles.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Feb 7), the former Emeritus Senior Minister shared that he went for “a pleasant nature walk” at Sungei Buloh Wetlands.

There he saw a crocodile eating a monitor lizard.

The photographer who showed it to him said the crocodiles are usually at the river mouth and you need patience to spy on them.

“For me, I rather stay safe and not be part of the crocodile’s eco-system”, Mr Goh quipped.

Last week, Mr Goh shared photos of a beehive in his garden that elicited a whole range of responses from netizens.

In a Facebook post on Feb 1, he wrote that the first time he found a huge beehive in his garden, he called the pest controller.

“It was silly of me”, he added.

“Bees too have a right to live”, said Mr Goh, explaining that they are part of our eco-system.

But just as some cautioned him against bees, many netizens advised Mr Goh not to get too close to the crocodiles. /TISG

Read related: Goh Chok Tong says that bees too have a right to live

 

