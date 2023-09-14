After 3 months, maid becomes very negligent, often just replies, “I forgot”, when asked

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media complaining about her maid’s sudden behaviour change three months into her employment.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers, a woman wrote: “I am wondering why helper’s behaviour changes after 3 months of joining and they become extremely forgetful. If reminded they show attitude”, she added. The woman said that her maid was tasked to take care of her young child and has suddenly become extremely negligent.

“She has started cooking bad tasting food and anything u ask her to do a standard reply is I forgot. Has anyone faced similar challenges and how did u tackle it. I have already raised this issue very politely with her few times, however don’t see any improvement”, the employer wrote.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

Some suggested that the maid may be unhappy because of other factors and urged the employer to try speaking to her and finding out the underlying cause.

Earlier this year, an employer was unhappy that her helper would only return after 10 pm on her days off, but other maids felt that this was unreasonable and said, “Remember it’s not time off, It’s day off”.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman wrote: “In general, does a helper normally went out on their rest days (Sunday) and return late 10pm onwards or more later”.

She added that her maid would not even inform her that she would be back late. “we’ve a baby we’re already worrying and this helper adds up to that”, the employer wrote.

