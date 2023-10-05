affleck,-lopez-clash-after-ben’s-intimate-moment-with-garner

Tensions appeared to arise between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck while they were driving around Los Angeles on Friday. In photos obtained by Page Six, Affleck was seen making animated gestures from the driver’s seat while Lopez looked stoic, listening to him. At one point, the “Jenny From the Block” singer appeared to be upset, and Affleck continued speaking to her. Another photo showed Lopez glaring at Affleck as he continued talking.

‘Nothing heated’ about Garner

However, a source familiar with the couple exclusively told Page Six on Saturday that there was nothing heated about their conversation, despite how it may appear in the photos.

The exact topic of their discussion remains unclear, but Affleck has recently been in the spotlight for sharing an intimate moment in his car with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and one of their daughters.

Earlier this month, photos captured Garner, 51, hugging Affleck, also 51, from the back seat of his car, with their daughter Seraphina in the passenger seat beside him. The former couple also shares daughters Violet and son Samuel and has maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship since their separation in 2015.

Moving on separate ways

Affleck has moved on with Lopez, marrying her in July 2022, while Garner is in a relationship with businessman John Miller. According to a source quoted by the Daily Mail, Affleck’s relationship with Lopez has brought a healthier dynamic to their co-parenting situation. The past drama and emotions of their divorce are now in the past, and they are successfully making co-parenting work.

The source also mentioned that Garner and Lopez, who has twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, have a friendly relationship and their children get along well. Overall, the co-parenting situation is described as very happy, with everything going well in both the near and distant future.

