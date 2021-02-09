Actor Chan Tianwen’s latest Instagram post leaves many concerned

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Actor Chan Tianwen posted a selfie of himself with an eyepatch on Instagram with had many fans and co-stars worried about what might have happened to him.

It turns out the actor recently underwent cataract surgery for his left eye — hence the eyepatch.

According to The Straits Times, the actor told the Chinese news outlet, Lianhe Wanbao, that he had a cataract surgery and will be going for another on Friday.

The actor captioned his selfie in Mandarin saying: “I am going to be a swordsman with eyes which can see a great distance.”

Many fans and local artists including Ya Hui, Boonie Loo and Pan Lingling offered him words of encouragement.

In an interview with Lianhe Wanbao, Chan also mentioned that an old injury on his right leg has been acting up since late last year and hasn’t fully mended yet.

He said he feels the pain even when he plays golf. He added that he has consulted specialists as well as traditional Chinese medicine physicians.

Talking of golf, he and his family had a narrow escape when they were out together in November last year.

A golf ball nearly hit his five-year-old son, Genghis, during their visit to Changi Jurassic Mile.

Chan posted a picture on Instagram showing Genghis covering his head.

Genghis was quick to duck and cover his head, Chan wrote in the caption, noting that nobody was hurt.

That’s all very well. May we suggest the actor take a break from golf… and Jurassic Mile too, perhaps?

If you still don’t know who Chan is, you’d recognise him for his father’s role in director Anthony Chen’s multi-award-winning drama Ilo Ilo, which came out in 2013.

