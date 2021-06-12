A Young and Dangerous reunion likely on Brothers’ version of Sisters Who Make Waves

- Advertisement -

Haikou City — Hit Chinese reality competition Sisters Who Make Waves has been successful in both seasons, so it is not a surprise that a Brothers version is coming soon. It was reported that the show is slated to start filming on June 23 in Haikou City. Stars like Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan, Vic Chou and Heavenly King Andy Lau have been linked to the show even though the final list of contestants is yet to be announced.

Stars of Young and Dangerous Michael Tse, Jordan Chan and Jerry Lamb, who played Dai Tin Yee, Chicken and Pou Pan respectively in the classic movie, have also appeared on the rundown of the rumoured male contestants. Based on insider information, Chan and Lamb are now serving their quarantine in China, as reported by 8days.sg.

The latest rumour is that Ekin Cheng, aka Cheng Ho Nam, could be on the show as well. Fans of the ’90s movie franchise are excited with many saying that they look forward to seeing Cheng reunited with his “brothers”. However, it’s still a rumour and the 53-year-old’s participation is yet “to be confirmed”.

- Advertisement -

The crew of Young and Dangerous have remained good friends and have done many concert tours together. Seeing them share the stage once again would be a walk down memory lane for their fans. The 1996 film about a group of triad members was immensely popular. It spun nine sequels and spin-offs and shot its cast to superstardom.

In the meantime, Chinese actors Vincent Zhao and Max Zhang, aka Mr Ada Choi, and Hong Kong star Julian Cheung, who recently announced his plans to retire, have signed on to be on the show. Cheung, 50, who is now serving his quarantine in Macau with his wife Anita Yuen and their 14-year-old son, Morton, said that this “could be the last time” he participates in variety shows of this kind.

Another rumoured contestant is Palace actor Feng Shaofeng. If reports are true, this will be his first variety show appearance after his divorce from actress Zanilia Zhao./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg