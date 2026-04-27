A ‘pigs tale’ is going viral in Malaysia but for the wrong reasons, draws debate

MALAYSIA: The Selangor government in Malaysia is in the process of shutting down 114 pig farms in the state, particularly in Tanjung Sepat and Sepang.

This follows the Sultan of Selangor’s decree to address pollution and social harmony concerns.

From now on, licenses for such farms will no longer be renewed, and the state will transition entirely to imports. Plans for a closed livestock centre in Bukit Tagar have also been cancelled.

However, the debate in Malaysia has shifted away from the real reasons the farms are shutting down, with most political parties now focusing on whether statements about the farm closures are ‘disloyal’.

Lately, an assemblywoman, Wong Siew Ki, who hails from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), became the target of the opposition parties in Malaysia, coming under heavy fire from what some are now calling ‘the rightist fraternity’ in the country.

The criticism against Wong is based on the Sultan of Selangor’s express disagreement with pig farming activities in the state. Selangor PAS Youth chief Mohamed Sukri Omar previously called for Wong’s suspension from the Selangor state assembly for being disloyal.

Yesterday, PAS Selangor filed 10 reports on the issue of pig farming and urged police to take firm action against the DAP lawmaker.

Its Youth Chief, Mohamed Sukri Omar, said the reports were filed by PAS divisions across Selangor and the number is expected to rise over time. The question many are asking is whether Wong Siew Ki is championing a modern and innovative pig-rearing industry in Selangor or is being disloyal to the ruler of Selangor.

Despite the attacks against her, Wong Siew Ki stood by her proposal to allow modern, closed-system pig farming in Selangor. According to her, the proposal was based on feedback from residents in her constituency, Sinar Harian reported.

“This is my duty as an assemblyman. Any issues related to the people, we bring to the state assembly,” she was quoted as saying.

In her speech, Wong also touched on equality rights under Article 8(2) of the Federal Constitution. She claims pig farming should not be singled out compared to other livestock, as all forms of animal farming carry environmental risks. She also expressed regret that various parties had politicised the issue.

However, several high-profile Malay activists have come out to dissipate the attacks directed at Wong.

Human rights activist and lawyer Siti Kasim and former de facto law minister Zaid Ibrahim insist the DAP state representative was only raising a matter of public interest. DAP members also defended the lawmaker.

They believe that “a decree is not the law” as Malaysia practices a constitutional monarchy.

DAP lawmaker Ramkarpal Singh felt that the call for Wong to leave the state (call made by opposition parties) or be suspended from the state assembly for up to 12 months “will create a dangerous precedent in silencing elected representatives.”

“No doubt, the Sultan of Selangor did call for an end to pig farming in the state, citing its environmental impact and Selangor’s demographic make-up, which is respected.”

“Wong’s proposal, however, doesn’t, in any way, disrespect this but instead, offers constructive alternative solutions to the issue which should not be dismissed outright for the reasons stated above,” argued the former deputy minister of law and institutional reform and Bukit Gelugor MP in a media statement.

Siti Kasim chastised the pro-PAS elements for “immediately spinning the issue into one of lege-majeste to the Sultan,”

“This is not about pigs. This is about silencing voices they don’t like. This is not a matter of principle. This is political manipulation,” fumed the advocate in a Facebook post. “Pig farming exists as an industry. It involves economics, public health and management. Issues like this need clear policies – not emotions. But some parties are more comfortable playing with religious and emotional sentiments than discussing real solutions.”

Zaid Ibrahim asserted that “a decree is not the law but merely the language of the Istana (palace) when they give their advice”.

“We aren’t a country governed by Kings of yesteryear. We are a constitutional monarchy,” reminded the opposition-slant United Malay’s National Organisation member. “Any assemblymember can raise any issue of public interest, and they must not be stopped from performing their duties. As pig farming involves a livelihood, you can’t just close it down without exploring all options.”