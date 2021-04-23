Home News Featured News A heartwarming sight: Pritam’s residents get cheeky on a house visit

A heartwarming sight: Pritam's residents get cheeky on a house visit

He goes for a jab -- and the nurse he meets is a resident

Photo: FB / Pritam Singh

Singapore — Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh was praised for his sincerity and being close to the residents when he posted a picture of himself with an elderly couple, all three happily smiling, on Facebook.

“Your sincerity speaks for itself,” commented a netizen. Said another, “Looks like Mr and Mrs Lim adore you a lot.”

The Lims were the elderly couple he met on a walkabout and with whom he posed for the photo.

On Facebook on Wednesday (April 21), when he posted the photo, he wrote:

“Delighted to meet Mr and Mrs Lim during housevists this evening in a more nostalgic setting – on an old school mat!”

The photo showed Mr Singh sitting on a mat with Mr Lim, who enfolded his left arm with his hands while Mrs Lim stood, making a V-sign behind Mr Singh’s head.

“I think Mrs Lim was being cheeky with that “V” sign though!” Mr Singh wrote.

 

Mr Singh had his second dose of the Covid-19 earlier on Wednesday (April 21) morning, which he also mentioned in the post.

“Good to know many of our elderly residents have gone or are scheduled for their vaccination soon,” he wrote.

He also posted a picture of himself with two women who looked like medical workers, all three of them wearing face masks.

“I met nurse S at Geylang Polyclinic who is also my resident from Jalan Damai,” he added.

Mr Singh represents the Eunos division of the five-member Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

“Enjoyed speaking to the nurses will (sic) waiting out the 30 minutes observation period post-jab,” he wrote. “They really do a superb job putting everyone at ease!”

