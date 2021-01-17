A beginner’s guide to preparing for Disney+’s WandaVision

- Advertisement -

As Marvel prepares its premier for WandaVision, here is a breakdown from experts of the Marvel movie for MCU and comic fans to watch to prepare for this latest series on Disney+ to help get you up to speed.

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (Vision) as their on-screen characters are given a chance at a life together. See the trailer below:

As Marvel fans would know, Vision ‘died’ in Avengers: Infinity War after Thanos removed the Mind Stone from his head, so how did he end up being one of the principal characters in this series?

This is one of many stories you’ll be exploring in WandaVision.

Here’s a breakdown of key MCU movies to watch before watching WandaVision from Vanity Fair‘s senior staff writer, Joanna Robinson:

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015): The first MCU movie to re-watch as it introduces Wanda and Vision. There have also been rumours of Wanda’s deceased brother, Quicksilver (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson or someone else), making a comeback for the series. Also, pay close attention to Wanda’s abilities and power when she loses a loved one.

Captain America: Civil War (2016): This movie is a good refresher on Wanda and Vision’s romance. It’s also where Wanda could not control her powers, showing her allies how dangerous she can be.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019): The two most devastating (temporary) end of Wanda and Vision’s love story as Thanos removes the Mind Stone out of Vision in Infinity War. In both Infinity War and Endgame, Wanda almost got her revenge on Thanos – a good example of what happens to her enemies when she’s angry.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): Yes, you read that right. At the end of the movie shows Samuel L. Jackson who plays Nick Fury, in space as the head of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a new member of S.W.O.R.D. – based on the comics, it stands for Sentient World Observation and Response Department but in the MCU, it’s known as the Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division. Look at the scene below:

Vanity Fair also reported that fans have noticed the S.W.O.R.D logo in the trailer and the official WandaVision merchandise too – leaving many to speculate that it could be the agency is keeping an eye on Wanda and some of them may be the bad guys!

We must see that ourselves to know for sure. In the meantime, stay tuned for WandaVision available on Disney+ TONIGHT!