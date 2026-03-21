// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, March 21, 2026
28.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Jobs
1 min.Read

82% of Indonesians happy at work; only 56% of Singaporeans said the same

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: According to Jobstreet by SEEK’s Workplace Happiness Index, Indonesian workers are the happiest in the Asia-Pacific region. More than 8 out of 10 (82%) of Indonesian workers said they felt somewhat or extremely happy at work.

Singapore ranked the second-lowest among the countries surveyed concerning workplace happiness, with only slightly more than half (56%) saying they feel this way.

The study’s findings show that experiences in the workplace differ greatly from country to country in the region, in large part due to culture, each country’s economy, and the environments of workplaces themselves. Helping workers be happier, therefore, is not the same for each country, which needs specific strategies to engage and support workers.

After Indonesia, the Philippines (77%) ranked next in terms of workplace happiness, followed by Malaysia (70%), Thailand (67%), New Zealand (65%), and Australia (57%).

Hong Kong took last place, with less than half of the workers surveyed (47%) saying they felt somewhat or extremely happy at work.

See also  Arts and culture employees most dissatisfied with pay among Singapore workers

“This may be partly reflective of a cultural tendency among Indonesians and Filipinos to answer more positively to surveys,” the report said, while adding that Singapore’s happiness at work rate may be due to “the persistent impact of economic pressure and an ‘always on’ work culture in Singapore.”

Nevertheless, the majority of Singaporean workers said they believe happiness is possible. While eight out of 10 Singaporean workers believe this, the fact that only about half say they’re actually happy shows the gap between workers’ expectations and lived reality.

The study identified three key pressure points that workers feel: burnout, limited progression, and uneven access to opportunity.

Interestingly, 45% of the Singapore workers surveyed said they felt burnt out or exhausted by their jobs, with 41% of the workers who said they were happy having this response. As for workers who say they are unhappy, the study shows that they are 1.5 times more likely to experience burnout.

See also  Vietnam officials to give financial support to country’s innovative startups

It should come as no surprise to anyone that 64% of the survey’s participants said that higher pay would make them happier. Nevertheless, the study also reveals that long-term workplace happiness is determined in large part by purpose, growth, and recognition.

“What our latest Workplace Happiness Index shows us is that Singapore’s workers are not disengaged or unmotivated, but rather feeling stretched and undervalued,” said Esther Lee, Managing Director, Singapore, Jobstreet by SEEK. /TISG

Read also: Singapore workers are the unhappiest in Southeast Asia, job survey says

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

With months of fuel supply, Singapore is better positioned than other Asian countries, but real risk is prolonged disruption

In an interview with CNA, Tan See Leng discusses how much fuel Singapore has
Property

4-room Bidadari HDB flat crosses S$1.368m, among highest resale prices in Toa Payoh

A four-room flat at Alkaff Lakeview in Bidadari that sold for $1.368 million ($1,311 psf) earlier this week breaks previous Toa Payoh record

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

With months of fuel supply, Singapore is better positioned than other Asian countries, but real risk is prolonged disruption

In an interview with CNA, Tan See Leng discusses how much fuel Singapore has

Why Singapore’s low birth rate may be linked to “perfect life” pressure, says S’porean

From a Reddit post. OP compares SG to Israel, where there is less space but replacement rate is 2.9. Real reason is not cost of living but pressure to give kids 'a perfect life'

‘Global events really hit local pockets,’ Singaporeans weigh in on fuel price hike, interrupted travel plans

Netizens' reactions to fewer cross-border bus, ferry trips because of higher fuel costs

Man’s string of disturbances across 4 HDB blocks impacts at least 7 households

The “bad neighbour” has caused trouble in four blocks of HDB flats on multiple occasions, affecting seven households. On one occasion, he even got into a fight with a neighbor who came to ask him t...

Business

4-room Bidadari HDB flat crosses S$1.368m, among highest resale prices in Toa Payoh

A four-room flat at Alkaff Lakeview in Bidadari that sold for $1.368 million ($1,311 psf) earlier this week breaks previous Toa Payoh record

‘I am 100,000% burnt out’: Healthcare worker shares stress and workload struggles in Singapore

SINGAPORE: After months of relentless stress and overwhelming working conditions, a healthcare worker has shared on social media that she has reached her breaking point.

Singapore woman says she is constantly anxious and not good enough at work

SINGAPORE: Feels like I'm sinking in quicksand, a local...

Singaporean worker torn between staying and quitting, says current job feels like a dead end

SINGAPORE: Would you quit your job without having another one lined up. One Singaporean says he’s seriously considering it, as he can’t see a future for himself in his current role and feels it’s ...

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //