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Singapore News
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800 MRT station gates upgraded for better accessibility

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Around 800 outdated retractable gates at MRT stations across the country have been replaced with new swing gates, offering wider walkways and better access for the convenience for commuters with strollers and wheelchairs.

As reported by 8world news, a spokesperson from the Land Transportation Authority shared that replacing these gates is part of their efforts to modernize old infrastructure and enhance every commuter experience.

“To date, approximately 800 retractable gates on the North-South Line, East-West Line, and Loop Line have been replaced with swing gates. The project is progressing well and is expected to be completed in July this year,” the spokesperson said.

The new swing gates open the way for passengers to walk, not side to side like the old ones. Furthermore, to increase accessibility, the authorities added upgraded gates to make it easier for people in wheelchairs, the elderly, and those with baby strollers.

The LTA does thorough checks whenever the gates are replaced. They would also fabricate components off-site, carefully planning each step to prevent disruptions for passengers while making sure these gates are in working order during operational hours. The installation of these new gates would occur from 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., and they must connect old and new parts as carefully as possible.

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The spokesperson also added that the old-style gates are still at some stations, such as the Northeast Line, Sengkang-Punggol and Bukit Panjang LRT lines, and some new MRT stops on North-South and East-West Lines like Canberra and Tuas West Extension stations. The authorities are continuously checking when is the right time to replace them.

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