// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 30, 2026
27 C
Singapore
type here...
Depositphotos/alexeynovikov
Singapore News
1 min.Read

70-year-old woman jailed 66 months for S$330K beauty investment scam to repay loan sharks

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Unable to pay loan sharks, a 70-year-old woman set up a beauty product investment scam and targeted two beauty salons. She managed to scam more than $330,000 from 15 beauticians and customers. 

The suspect now faces a total of 15 charges, including three charges of criminal breach of trust and 12 counts of fraud. She pleaded guilty to four of the charges, and the remaining charges are being taken into consideration by the judge. Furthermore, she was sentenced to 66 months’ imprisonment. 

Case details

According to case investigations, the suspect borrowed at least S$70,000 from loan sharks in 2018 and was unable to repay the debt. Due to this, she was harassed and pursued by the loan sharks. In order to escape from this, she decided to set up fake beauty product investments and deceive beauty salons. 

In 2019, the suspect scammed six employees and six customers in a salon located on Whampoa Road, claiming that they would obtain high returns from the ‘investment’. One victim, a beautician, invested more than S$9,000 in three instalments, and initially claimed more than $15,000 back. After experiencing success, the victim invited more relatives and encouraged them to invest together. 

See also  Rude Grab delivery rider rams into woman from behind and was 'not sorry about it'

Eventually, the victim and her relatives pooled their money and handed over more than $56,000 to the suspect in four instalments. The suspect guaranteed that they would receive more than S$114,000 in return by 2020. 

During one of their conversations, the suspect also lied to the victims, stating that she had a meeting with the company’s shareholders to collect their money. Sceptical about the suspect’s actions, the victim then searched the suspect’s information online and discovered that she had been involved in a fraud case. 

The suspect had been previously sentenced to 32 months in prison for a scam as well.  When reported to the police, the suspect only returned S$5,000 to the victim. Moreover, the suspect collected a total of more than S$200,000 from 12 victims, but compensated eight of them. 

When the suspect pleaded to the judge for leniency, she declared: “I’m old, I know I was wrong, and I will change!” 

In similar news about scams, there was a report where a warehouse assistant embezzled 91 mobile phones and watches, amounting to more than S$64,000, within a year. With this, the 48-year-old suspect was charged with breach of trust and pleaded guilty. 

See also  Man says his VISA card was hacked from Thailand even though he hasn't been there in 7 yrs

Read more about the story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

MOM: Over 25% of companies plan to raise employee salaries in early 2026

SINGAPORE: More employers in Singapore are planning to raise...
Singapore News

IRAS: Another scammer impersonates tax official, falsely claiming to offer tax refunds via fake email addresses

SINGAPORE: With tax filing season weeks away, scam emails claiming...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

MOM: Over 25% of companies plan to raise employee salaries in early 2026

SINGAPORE: More employers in Singapore are planning to raise...

IRAS: Another scammer impersonates tax official, falsely claiming to offer tax refunds via fake email addresses

SINGAPORE: With tax filing season weeks away, scam emails claiming...

‘Tempted by the lure of the Singapore dollar.’ Baby-trafficking ring exploits Indonesia’s most vulnerable

INDONESIA: News of a cross-border baby-selling ring last July...

‘The house where LKY’s last wish was not granted’: 38 Oxley Road gazetted for preservation

SINGAPORE: On Jan 29 (Thursday), the Singapore Land Authority...

Business

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //