70-year-old motorcyclist passes away after female car driver plows into him despite red light

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 18, 2025

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force confirmed on Monday (March 17) that the 70-year-old motorcyclist who was hit by a careless driver in the Bartley area has succumbed to his injuries and passed away in the hospital.

The elderly man was hit by a speeding car in a shock accident that took place on Friday (March 15) at the junction of Bartley Road East and Airport Road. Dashboard camera footage capturing the incident showed the victim waiting for the traffic light to turn from red to green when he was plowed from behind by a white car.

Footage going viral online shows that the victim was thrown off his bike and he flew on top of the car before being thrown onto the road. The impact was so great that his helmet flew off his head before he was thrown to the ground.

Photos taken by eyewitnesses show the man lying on his back next to the motorcycle, with several passers-by and medical staff on the scene providing support. He was unconscious when he was conveyed to the hospital, where he later died.

The police have arrested a 30-year-old female driver.

While investigations are ongoing, netizens reacting to the footage online have condemned the speeding driver and are urging the authorities to mete out strict punishment. Some commenters pointed out that even if the victim hadn’t passed away, the speed with which he was hit and thrown would have likely caused severe disabilities, especially considering his age.

The victim’s unfortunate passing has triggered an outpouring of condolences from Singaporeans online, with many expressing their sympathies to the family of the deceased.

