7-year-old Singaporean boy passes away after lorry collision in JB; driver tested positive for meth

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 18, 2025

SINGAPORE: A seven-year-old Singaporean boy has died following a collision between a Singapore-registered car and a lorry in Johor Bahru on Saturday night (March 15). The accident occurred at 10:34 pm on Jalan Pantai towards Permas Jaya.

According to the Malaysian police, the lorry, which was heading towards the city centre, lost control and veered into the opposite lane, crashing into the car. The impact of the collision was severe, causing the seven-year-old, who was seated in the back, to be thrown from the vehicle.

He was rushed to a local private hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries at 3 am on Monday (March 17).

The car was carrying five occupants: four Singaporeans and one Indonesian, including a two-year-old child. The car occupants are believed to be a family of four, accompanied by their helper. The 44-year-old driver of the car and the remaining passengers are still receiving medical care.

Malaysian authorities have arrested the 57-year-old lorry driver, who reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine. Further investigations revealed that he did not possess a valid driver’s licence, and the lorry’s road tax had expired.

Investigations are ongoing.

