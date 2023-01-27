7-Eleven staff sticks floor mop into microwave oven to clean it, netizens disgusted

MALAYSIA — Photos of a convenience store chain 7-Eleven with a staff sticking a floor mop inside the microwave oven have gone viral on social media, sparking disgust among netizens.

“Hello @7elevenmalaysia, please brief your staff on the cleaning in the right way. Even the floor mop goes in the microwave. Dirty oi!” wrote a Twitter user on Jan 23.

One of the photos showed the staff holding the mop with the mop head on the floor.

He then lifts the mop and sticks it into the microwave.

The tweet has over 2.3 million views, with many tagging 7-Eleven Malaysia to quickly address the incident.

Another Twitter revealed that cleaning standards needed to improve at the 7-Eleven outlet. “I want to be honest about something. I used to work at this place; there was a cleaner who had washed the floor, then he went to wash the toilet bowl and kept using the same mop.”

According to New Straits Times, the convenience store is located in Kampung Attap in Kuala Lumpur.

On Jan 24, 7-Eleven Malaysia released an official statement on the incident and apologised for the actions of one of its employees.

“This is a clear violation and does not reflect the high standards we strive to maintain in all of our stores,” it noted.

The following day, the company revealed that the employee responsible had been suspended and the microwave replaced with a brand new one.

Furthermore, the store is undergoing a thorough cleaning and sanitation process. “We are implementing stricter measures to ensure that all of our employees are following our hygiene protocols,” said 7-Eleven Malaysia. /TISG

