6 science-backed tips for getting your motivation back

According to the psychologists on PositivePsychology.com , motivation plays a crucial role in our lives. Increased motivation allows us to “change behaviour, develop competencies, be creative, set goals, grow interests, make plans, develop talents, and boost engagement”.

There are two main types of motivation—intrinsic motivation, which is doing something simply because you enjoy it, and extrinsic motivation, which is driven by external rewards or punishment.

But how do we navigate the rocky seas of life and still keep motivated? Experts recommend the following techniques:

Don’t associate performance with self-esteem

We humans have a rather unhealthy habit of internalising external feedback or pressure and grading ourselves in everything we do. We subconsciously link how well we perform in life with our self-esteem and ego, but this isn’t good, as “negative feelings about yourself can hinder your ability to reach a goal”, Park noted.

To get your motivation back, be kinder to yourself. You’re not perfect, and it’s okay to make mistakes. Your sense of self-worth should not be defined by how well you perform in life.

Recognise triggers that affect your motivation

One vital tip is to recognise triggers that sap your motivation, so that you can act accordingly to help yourself. For many, not getting enough sleep can be a major one, triggering exhaustion, the feeling of being burned out and a lack of motivation.