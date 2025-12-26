// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

6 months’ jail, S$3K fine for maid, 72, who overstayed 34 years in SG

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A 72-year-old woman from the Philippines who worked as a domestic helper in Singapore pleaded guilty to one charge of violating immigration laws on Tuesday (Dec 23) after having turned herself in for overstaying in the city-state for over three decades.

The work permit of Flordeliza M Cordeta had been cancelled after the household she worked for did not pay the foreign worker levy, a report in Shin Min Daily News said.

For violating Singapore’s immigration laws, she was given a fine of S$3,000 as well as a jail sentence of six months.

Cordeta had a work permit in October 1989, allowing her to work as a domestic helper. This permit was cancelled on July 30, 1991, after her employer failed to submit a payment for the mandatory foreign worker levy.

Because of this, Cordeta should have left Singapore. She did not do so but chose to stay in the city-state without a permit for a total of 34 years, four months, and five days, before she surrendered herself to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Dec 5.

Cordeta is not the only worker from the Philippines who was found guilty of violating immigration laws on Dec 23. Jo Ann Querabu Balbin, 49, entered the same guilty plea as Cordeta and was slapped with a S$2,000 fine and a jail sentence of six months.

Like Cordeta, Balbin once had a valid work permit. She obtained it in April 2009, which should have allowed her to work in Singapore for almost two years. However, in May 2009, it was cancelled after her employer also did not pay the foreign worker levy.

Nevertheless, Balbin remained in Singapore for 16 years, six months, and five days. On Dec 4, she chose to turn herself in.

According to  Shin Min Daily News, both Cordeta and Balbin admitted that they had been wrong in staying illegally in Singapore and asked the court for leniency.

Nevertheless, the maximum six-month jail term was sought by the prosecution for both women. In lieu of caning, the fines of S$3,000 and S$2,000 were also sought for Cordeta and Balbin, respectively.

The ICA considers overstaying to be a serious offence and encourages the public to report suspected immigration offences. /TISG

