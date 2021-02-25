58-year-old Rosamund Kwan gets age-shamed again

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Photos may be deceptive. Recently, Cecilia Cheung was fat-shamed after netizens unfairly compared her unedited photos with her retouched promotional images. Hong Kong actress-turned-fashion desiHong Kong DJ-host Suzie Wonggner Rosamund Kwan also endured cruel comments after she was seen at Hong Kong DJ-host Suzie Wong’s birthday celebrations.

Suzie Wong uploaded a collection of birthday photos on her Facebook page on Feb 17. According to 8days.sg, netizens soon started talking of Rosamund Kwan, who was one of the guests at the small party, for a not-so-good reason. Wong prefers to upload photos as they were taken without editing them and that birthday wefie was no exception. This did not bode well for Kwan as netizens say she looked ‘haggard’ with a ‘dull complexion’ and ‘fine lines’ on her face.

They also expressed their shock at how drastically different the 58-year-old looked without heavy makeup and editing. Netizens age-shamed her, saying that the ‘goddess has aged a lot’ and ‘She looks so much older without Photoshop, her skin looks sunken.’

Someone even told Suzie, “OMG! You accidentally betrayed your old friend…”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Kwan’s looks have been so cruelly scrutinised. A couple of months ago, she was in a live stream auction and was nitpicked on for looking ‘so old’. She was also likened to a “witch” (yikes) due to her “haggard” and “tired” looks at her birthday party in 2019.

Thankfully, not everyone on the internet is a bully. Fans of the actress defended her and noted that for someone who is pushing 60, she has actually maintained herself quite well and still looks great even without make-up.

“Who wouldn’t look old at that age? No matter what, she is still a beautiful woman,” wrote a fan.

The fact that Kwan willingly went barefaced and did not ask Wong to retouch the photo shows that she is confident about her looks and is not likely to be bothered by the negative comments. /TISG

