5 new cafés where you can satisfy your sweet cravings this February

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Sweet treats never fail to make anyone happier. They are welcome any time, and Singapore’s food scene is brimming over with cute and contemporary cafés with a smorgasbord of sweets, ready to be enjoyed and devoured. Read on to discover where you can satisfy your sweet tooth this February.

If sweet cravings hit you at midnight and there’s nothing in your fridge or pantry, don’t fear! Head out to Sweet Hut, Geylang’s newest and coolest late-night café that stays open until 4am! With quirky interiors inspired by Korean dramas, Sweet Hut specialises in traditional desserts with a modern appeal.

Sweet Hut promises that its desserts taste as good as they look, making for a perfect Insta-worthy moment, and that they are made with love. Snack on refreshing traditional desserts like the Snow Fungus Soup with Pear (S$4.30), and have fun at the foosball table!

- Advertisement -

Sweet Hut | 654 Geylang Rd, Singapore 389584 | +65 8363 2408

Craving something sweet and want something refreshing to wash it down with? Check out Milk Singapore, a stroopwafels and bubble tea kiosk along Arab street. For those not familiar with the Dutch delicacy, stroopwafels are a wafer biscuit topped with different sweet flavourings, and they are deadly delicious.

Making a distinction between their stroopwafels and store-bought variants, Milk Singapore’s are bigger and extra crisp, a sign of freshness. The stroopwafels are available coated in four delicious toppings—Matcha Oreo, Biscoff White, S’mores or Rocher (S$4 each). Take your pick!

Milk Singapore | 27 Arab Street Singapore, Singapore 199726 | +65 8111 0583

Rrooll, the recently opened dessert shop in Jewel Changi Airport specialising in all manners of cinnamon buns, is definitely on a roll. Offering eight cinnamon roll flavours ranging from their Classic Cinnamon (S$3.70) to their more adventurous Sweet Cheese (S$3.40) and the decadent Hazelnut Rocher (S$3.70).

While Rrooll doesn’t accept dine-in customers, there are standing tables in the basement area where you can devour your sweet snack before catching your flight, though you don’t have to be flying to taste Rrooll’s amazing cinnamon rolls.

Rrooll | Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd, #B2 – 266, Singapore 819666

The newly-opened 82 Own café is part of the 82 brand that includes Korean dessert spot +82 and K-snack restaurant 82Bunsik. 82 Own will be the testing ground for the brand’s new menu releases, prior to launch at other locations.

For those craving something distinctly fresh and sweet to energise you on a hot afternoon, 82 Own has an array of Bingsus to choose from. The Korean shaved ice desserts come in classic flavours like the Injeolmi Bingsu (S$15) and the more unique, such as the Macaron Bingsu (S$18).

82 Own | The Cathay, 2 Handy Rd, Singapore 229233

Brotherbird Coffeehouse is a familiar name in the café scene. Now, after closing its doors about a year ago, it’s back, boasting a revamped menu with new items. Though the coffee house offers great brunch items, folks know it as the place to indulge in some seriously satisfying desserts.

The chewy, rice-flour Mochi Donut (S$15) and the crispy Fried Croissant (S$15), topped with soft-serve vanilla ice cream, are returning crowd favourites.

Brotherbird Coffeehouse | 32 Bali Lane Singapore, Singapore 189868 |

/TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg