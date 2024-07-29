Property

47-year-old 3-room HDB terrace unit sold for whopping $1.33 million

ByJewel Stolarchuk

July 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Housing and Development Board (HDB) terrace house in Jalan Ma’mor has set a new record as the most expensive HDB terrace in Singapore’s history.

Back in February, a 3-room HDB terrace on this street sold for S$1.28 million. However, just five months later, this record was shattered by another terrace in the same area, fetching S$1.33 million.

This latest sale not only surpasses the previous record by S$50,000 but also highlights a notable increase in price per square foot (psf). The recently sold 52-year-old property at Block 59, Jalan Ma’mor spans 1,949 square feet over two storeys. It was sold for S$682.40 psf, a 16.2% increase from the earlier S$572 psf sale, despite being 290 square feet smaller than the previous record-holder.

This new record-breaking property has several distinctions: it is the most expensive 3-room HDB unit to date, the priciest HDB terrace sold, and the oldest million-dollar home at the time of sale, with only 47 years remaining on its lease.

The Jalan Ma’mor area offers numerous conveniences that contribute to its high property values. Public transportation is well-serviced, with several MRT stations nearby. Multiple bus stops within walking distance provide extensive bus services, enhancing residents’ commuting options.

Residents have easy access to various grocery stores and markets, as well, with HAO Mart and NTUC Fairprice being located a short distance away. Recreational options include Safra Toa Payoh and the Whampoa Park Connector, a scenic route for jogging, cycling, and other outdoor activities.

The S$1.33 million HDB terrace combines modern living with classic charm. The northeast-facing property ensures a peaceful environment away from traffic noise. It underwent a significant renovation six years ago, with designer decorations costing an estimated S$300,000, enhancing both its aesthetics and functionality.

The open-plan living, dining, and kitchen areas are designed for entertaining and family life. The spacious living area, with sliding doors overlooking a landscaped garden, provides a seamless indoor-outdoor experience. The kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, and premium countertops, ideal for meal preparation.

Generously sized bedrooms, particularly the luxurious master suite with an en-suite bathroom and ample closet space, offer a private retreat for homeowners. Additional features include a corner lot for extra privacy, integrated smart home technology, high-end lighting, luxury brand toilet fittings, and a high-quality digital water heater.

The property was marketed primarily to singles and couples, attracting significant interest and closing within two months of being listed.

TISG/

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Property

Home sales plummet in Q3 as buyers retreat amid market turmoil, while commercial property thrives

November 2, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

Landed property sales decline in Q3 as buyers exhibit caution

November 1, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Rentvesting trend in Singapore: Renters are now investing in homes they’ll never call home

October 29, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

The four-day work week dream

November 3, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Featured News SG Politics

Workers’ Party launches tribute documentary to Hougang in time for its 67th anniversary

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Tourist says he had “3 incredible days in SG” but the hot weather got him “drenched in sweat” which made it “absolutely miserable”

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Labubu (monster) vs Laobu (mother): What’s wrong with spending money on both?

November 3, 2024 Letters to the Editor

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.