SINGAPORE: A Housing and Development Board (HDB) terrace house in Jalan Ma’mor has set a new record as the most expensive HDB terrace in Singapore’s history.

Back in February, a 3-room HDB terrace on this street sold for S$1.28 million. However, just five months later, this record was shattered by another terrace in the same area, fetching S$1.33 million.

This latest sale not only surpasses the previous record by S$50,000 but also highlights a notable increase in price per square foot (psf). The recently sold 52-year-old property at Block 59, Jalan Ma’mor spans 1,949 square feet over two storeys. It was sold for S$682.40 psf, a 16.2% increase from the earlier S$572 psf sale, despite being 290 square feet smaller than the previous record-holder.

This new record-breaking property has several distinctions: it is the most expensive 3-room HDB unit to date, the priciest HDB terrace sold, and the oldest million-dollar home at the time of sale, with only 47 years remaining on its lease.

The Jalan Ma’mor area offers numerous conveniences that contribute to its high property values. Public transportation is well-serviced, with several MRT stations nearby. Multiple bus stops within walking distance provide extensive bus services, enhancing residents’ commuting options.

Residents have easy access to various grocery stores and markets, as well, with HAO Mart and NTUC Fairprice being located a short distance away. Recreational options include Safra Toa Payoh and the Whampoa Park Connector, a scenic route for jogging, cycling, and other outdoor activities.

The S$1.33 million HDB terrace combines modern living with classic charm. The northeast-facing property ensures a peaceful environment away from traffic noise. It underwent a significant renovation six years ago, with designer decorations costing an estimated S$300,000, enhancing both its aesthetics and functionality.

The open-plan living, dining, and kitchen areas are designed for entertaining and family life. The spacious living area, with sliding doors overlooking a landscaped garden, provides a seamless indoor-outdoor experience. The kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, and premium countertops, ideal for meal preparation.

Generously sized bedrooms, particularly the luxurious master suite with an en-suite bathroom and ample closet space, offer a private retreat for homeowners. Additional features include a corner lot for extra privacy, integrated smart home technology, high-end lighting, luxury brand toilet fittings, and a high-quality digital water heater.

The property was marketed primarily to singles and couples, attracting significant interest and closing within two months of being listed.

