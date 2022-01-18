Home News Stories you might've missed, Jan 18

Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 18

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are our top stories published today.

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Netizens side with PHV driver who confronted group of cyclists after they chased him along Keong Saik Road

Photo: FB screengrab/ Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road

Singapore — The fight for road space between motorists and cyclists can be a very real thing in Singapore, with some have even getting caught on camera behaving aggressively.

On Jan 9, a group of at least 11 cyclists were caught on a dashboard camera chasing a driver who honked at them for hogging the road.

Read more here.

Ho Ching shares story of OCBC scam victim, family lost their entire life’s savings

Singapore — The last two weeks of December saw at least 469 OCBC customers fall victim to phishing scams, with a total of S$8.5 million lost from their bank accounts. Ho Ching, a Director of Temasek Trust, shared the story of one of them.

- Advertisement 1-

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Jan 15), one John Tan wrote that the entire ordeal started when his wife received “a strange message from OCBC, telling her someone was trying to access her account. It was the phising (sic) message, she clicked it”.

Read more here. 

Loh Kean Yew loses India Open final, but Terry Hee & Tan Wei Han SG duo wins Super 500 mixed doubles title

Photos: IG screengrabs/ lohkeanyew, senlakshya

Singapore — The country’s badminton World Champion, Loh Kean Yew, was defeated at the finals of the India Open on Sunday (Jan 16). 

However, the competition, which kicks off the 2022 BWF World Tour season, saw a victory for married couple Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han, who won their first Super 500 mixed doubles title.

Read more here. 

Man allegedly molests two women at Toa Payoh MRT station

Photo: Taken from Google Maps

Singapore — Two women were allegedly molested by a man “within a span of a few minutes” at Toa Payoh MRT station, leading to his prompt arrest after a police report was made.

- Advertisement 2-

The police said on Monday (Jan 17) that two female victims were purportedly molested by a man at the train station.

Read more here. 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Shelter raises over $50,000 for 6 hospitalised dogs rescued in “massive operation”, but this may not be enough

Singapore — Six dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Lim Chu Kang already have a happier future ahead of them, but they have a long way to go before they’re restored to health. And while Oasis Second Chance Animal...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 18

Netizens side with PHV driver who confronted group of cyclists after they chased him along Keong Saik Road Photo: FB screengrab/ Beh Chia Lor -...
Read more
Home News

S’pore teen learns how to drive through YouTube, rents car using dad’s ID and drives 8 times before getting caught

Singapore — A 17-year-old boy managed to learn how to drive through YouTube videos and booked a rental car on eight occasions using his...
Read more
Celebrity

Aloysius Pang’s final movie to feature Xu Bin and Damien Teo, with K-Pop singer Bae Jin-young making his film debut

Singapore — It will be bittersweet, but Aloysius Pang’s legion of fans will have the opportunity to see him onscreen once again this year...
Read more
Home News

High Court orders OCBC to disclose certain bank statements related to €1.9 billion Wirecard scandal

Singapore — The scandal surrounding fintech company Wirecard is one of the biggest in recent history, with the company filing for insolvency in 2020...
Read more
Home News

Shelter raises over $50,000 for 6 hospitalised dogs rescued in “massive operation”, but this may not be enough

Singapore — Six dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Lim Chu Kang already have a happier future ahead...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 18

Netizens side with PHV driver who confronted group of cyclists after they chased him along Keong Saik Road Photo: FB...
Read more
Home News

S’pore teen learns how to drive through YouTube, rents car using dad’s ID and drives 8 times before getting caught

Singapore — A 17-year-old boy managed to learn how to drive through YouTube videos and booked a rental car...
Read more
Celebrity

Aloysius Pang’s final movie to feature Xu Bin and Damien Teo, with K-Pop singer Bae Jin-young making his film debut

Singapore — It will be bittersweet, but Aloysius Pang’s legion of fans will have the opportunity to see him...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore