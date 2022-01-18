Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 18

Netizens side with PHV driver who confronted group of cyclists after they chased him along Keong Saik Road
Singapore — The fight for road space between motorists and cyclists can be a very real thing in Singapore, with some have even getting caught on camera behaving aggressively.
On Jan 9, a group of at least 11 cyclists were caught on a dashboard camera chasing a driver who honked at them for hogging the road.
Ho Ching shares story of OCBC scam victim, family lost their entire life’s savings
Singapore — The last two weeks of December saw at least 469 OCBC customers fall victim to phishing scams, with a total of S$8.5 million lost from their bank accounts. Ho Ching, a Director of Temasek Trust, shared the story of one of them.
In a Facebook post on Saturday (Jan 15), one John Tan wrote that the entire ordeal started when his wife received “a strange message from OCBC, telling her someone was trying to access her account. It was the phising (sic) message, she clicked it”.
Loh Kean Yew loses India Open final, but Terry Hee & Tan Wei Han SG duo wins Super 500 mixed doubles title
Singapore — The country’s badminton World Champion, Loh Kean Yew, was defeated at the finals of the India Open on Sunday (Jan 16).
However, the competition, which kicks off the 2022 BWF World Tour season, saw a victory for married couple Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han, who won their first Super 500 mixed doubles title.
Man allegedly molests two women at Toa Payoh MRT station
Singapore — Two women were allegedly molested by a man “within a span of a few minutes” at Toa Payoh MRT station, leading to his prompt arrest after a police report was made.
The police said on Monday (Jan 17) that two female victims were purportedly molested by a man at the train station.
Follow us on Social Media
Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg