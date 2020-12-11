children 40 Orang Asli from Johor kampung take refuge in forest over Covid-19...

40 Orang Asli from Johor kampung take refuge in forest over Covid-19 fears

Families flee after suspected infection of religious teacher but he tests negative for the virus

in-johor,-orang-asli-run-for-the-woods-over-fears-of-covid-19-in-village

Author

Malay Mail

Date

Category

childrenCOVID-19Featured NewsforestforestsinfectionITjohorMalay MailMalaysiareligiousweatherwoods
- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — A group of Orang Asli from Johor have fled into the surrounding forest for fear of Covid-19 after the suspected infection of a religious teacher in their village.

Berita Harian reported that the authorities had started searching for the 15 families or 40 people from Kampung Orang Asli Simpang Arang in Iskandar Puteri following their disappearance two days earlier.

Kota Iskandar exco special coordinating committee chairman Pandak Ahmad was quoted as saying the 40 people include children and infants.

“They moved into the nearby mangrove forest, fearing infection by Covid-19. We already told then the religious teacher has undergone screening and tested negative, so they can return to the village,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Mr Pandak added that he, the subdivision head, and village chief again scouted the nearby area and discovered hazards in the area where the group was sheltering, especially for children and infants.

“Aside from this other factors including weather, and the use of temporary tents and sheds to live in was deemed unsuitable. We hope they will immediately move back to the village now that the issue has been cleared up,” he said.

It is understood that more than 800 people live in the 180 homes in the kampung.

Copyright 2017 Malay Mail Online

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Post goes viral: Luxury car reverses dangerously close to frail, elderly cardboard collector

Singapore -- There has been much concern about the plight of a frail, elderly cardboard collector after a photo was posted on social media on Monday (Dec 7) showing a luxury car reversing dangerously close to her. Facebook user Vladimir Guevarra saw...
View Post
Featured News

Tommy Koh, Ivan Heng among those struck by photo of luxury car backing into elderly cardboard collector

Distinguished diplomat Tommy Koh and noted actor-director Ivan Heng are among thousands of Singaporeans who were struck by a trending photo of a luxury car coming dangerously close to a frail elderly cardboard collector. The photo was published on social media on...
View Post
Featured News

World Economic Forum 2021 moved to Singapore due to COVID-19

The next World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Annual Meeting is being moved to Singapore, given the COVID-19 situation in Europe. The global summit, which brings top leaders in politics, business and academia together, will be held between 13 and 16 May,...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet