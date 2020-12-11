40 Orang Asli from Johor kampung take refuge in forest over Covid-19 fears

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — A group of Orang Asli from Johor have fled into the surrounding forest for fear of Covid-19 after the suspected infection of a religious teacher in their village.

Berita Harian reported that the authorities had started searching for the 15 families or 40 people from Kampung Orang Asli Simpang Arang in Iskandar Puteri following their disappearance two days earlier.

Kota Iskandar exco special coordinating committee chairman Pandak Ahmad was quoted as saying the 40 people include children and infants.

“They moved into the nearby mangrove forest, fearing infection by Covid-19. We already told then the religious teacher has undergone screening and tested negative, so they can return to the village,” he said.

Mr Pandak added that he, the subdivision head, and village chief again scouted the nearby area and discovered hazards in the area where the group was sheltering, especially for children and infants.

“Aside from this other factors including weather, and the use of temporary tents and sheds to live in was deemed unsuitable. We hope they will immediately move back to the village now that the issue has been cleared up,” he said.

It is understood that more than 800 people live in the 180 homes in the kampung.

