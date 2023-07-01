40% of young Singaporeans do not expect the next generation to have children: Survey

SINGAPORE: With statistics showing that Singaporeans have begun to delay the age at which they have children, with the situation worsening over the past ten years, a new survey has found that a whopping 40 per cent of young Singaporeans do not expect the next generation to have children.

Historical data on first-time marriages and first-born babies from the 1980s to the mid 2010s show that Singaporeans typically had their first child soon after they get married. By 2014, large gaps emerged in this trend, suggesting a shift in views on family planning.

Researchers have noted that there has been a sizeable 30 per cent increase in the number of Double-Income-No-Kids, or DINK, families, over the past eight years. A Channel 8 survey released on Thursday (29 June) suggests that this number will only increase in the future.

17 per cent of the 1,500 Singaporeans of different generations who were surveyed by the Chinese channel said that their parents don’t think they need to have children, with 2 in 10 baby boomers saying that their children or the next generation can choose not to have children.

About 40 per cent of Gen X or millennial respondents said they themselves do not expect the next generation to carry on the family line.

Experts have suggested that implementing measures to alleviate the financial burden associated with raising children and reducing the pressure of educational competition could help create a more family-friendly environment in Singapore. Doing so would help citizens feel better equipped to embrace parenthood.

The declining birth rate in Singapore has been an ongoing issue of concern for policymakers. With the current survey findings highlighting a lack of confidence among young Singaporeans regarding future generations having children, it becomes increasingly crucial to address this demographic challenge.

