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Monday, April 27, 2026
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Asia This Week
1 min.Read

‘$4… I was shocked’: Seafood hor fun at Woodlands coffeeshop draws attention online

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Netizens have expressed shock at the cost of a plate of food after a Singaporean shared online that he bought a large, sumptuous plate of Seafood Hor Fun for only $4.

Facebook user Balaaji Naidu Bg said he had the meal at the small, unassuming coffee shop at Block 843 Woodlands Street 83. The corner coffeeshop is not very well known aside from the residents of the flats surrounding it and visitors to the Evangelical Free Church nearby, but loyal patrons consider it a hidden gem, with delicious food at reasonable prices.

Sharing a photo of the hearty meal, Mr Balaaji wrote, “$4….I was shocked.” He added in a comment that he could not believe the price and even asked the stallholder for the price twice, unsure if he had misheard him.

Quite a few commenters responded that they could not believe the price either and said they are used to paying around $7 for a similar meal elsewhere. One said, “$4? No way. Here in our place, Newton food court, $7 seafood.”

Another one who is familiar with the stall said the operators have deliberately kept prices fair. The netizen, Facebook user Magensilva Kanapathy, wrote, “This seafood stall has been operating for 30 years. Their food is good and they have kept the prices reasonable.”

Hawker prices have been steadily rising over the years, thanks to inflation and rising operating costs. Hawker meals across Singapore could soon become even more expensive, as stallholders grapple with mounting cost pressures driven by higher ingredient prices, energy costs and fuel-related surcharges.

Some vendors have already raised prices by between 50 cents and S$1, while others say increases may be inevitable if current conditions persist. The squeeze has been intensified by global factors, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed operating expenses higher and cut into already thin profit margins.

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