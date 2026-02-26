37 illegal PMDs and e-bikes seized in Punggol during joint enforcement operation

SINGAPORE: The Punggol Neighbourhood Police and the Land Transport Authority recently confiscated 17 personal mobility devices (PMDs), 12 e-bikes, and eight non-compliant bicycles when they conducted a five-day joint enforcement operation in the Punggol area from February 9 to 14, 2026.

In this operation, several offences under the Active Mobility Act 2017 and Road Traffic Act 1961 were detected, including riding non-compliant personal mobility devices on public paths and roads, riding and keeping power-assisted bicycles, and riding bicycles without mandatory handbrakes.

On social media, the Punggol Neighbourhood Police Centre emphasised that their mission for this operation was to identify any illegal activities and create safer streets for their residents.

“We take a firm stance against those who endanger public safety and contravene the law. Enforcement action will be taken decisively against such offenders. Punggol NPC will continue to conduct enforcement operations with other law enforcement agencies to keep our neighbourhood safe and secure,” the post concluded.

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions about this subject matter. One netizen declared: “Yes, confiscates all of those things! About time, they have been roaming all across the island. The authorities have done nothing that’s why it’s rampant for many years. There are still many more out there. Not just confiscates, but fines and jail!”

Another netizen remarked that these kinds of operations should be done every month, and not just once a year.

“We need more enforcement operations because more and more people are using illegal PMA,” one more netizen said.

In similar news, there was a report where Ho Ching expressed that Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) are now ready to be registered, and she wishes the same for e-bicycles and other e-mobility devices.

In a social media post, Ho Ching admitted that having registered PMAs is “part of the transition away from expensive and heavy road vehicles as the main mode of daily commute.” With this, she hoped that these PMAs would have number plates for easy identification whenever there are accidents or misbehaviour as well.

