33-year-old man wins over S$4 million lottery jackpot using girlfriend’s IC number

SINGAPORE: A project manager from Selangor has struck it rich after winning the Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot worth RM14,628,701.20 (about S$4.4 million). Interestingly, his winning ticket was based on a combination of numbers derived from his girlfriend’s identity card numbers.

According to the Oriental Daily, the 33-year-old winner purchased the ticket ahead of the July 6 draw. The winning numbers—4, 8, 11, 18, 20, and 29—have been his picks since he started dating his current girlfriend three years ago.

“I often bet on the Mark 6 lottery with this set of numbers, and I always bet on the next eight draws in advance,” he said when collecting his prize at the Sports Toto headquarters.

He added that when he first learned of his win, the excitement was so overwhelming that he spent the entire night wide awake.

“I couldn’t sleep at all until I came here to claim the prize,” he said.

The winner shared that he plans to use his newfound wealth for investments and prudent financial planning.

The Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot is one of Malaysia’s most popular lottery games, offering multimillion-ringgit prizes for correctly matching all six winning numbers.