30-year-old NSman dies after collapse outside Maju Camp following fitness training session

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) died on Monday night (Jun 30) after collapsing outside Maju Camp, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday (Jul 1).

According to MINDEF, the NSman had completed a National Service Fitness Improvement Training (NS FIT) session earlier in the evening. The training took place from 6:50 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the camp’s Fitness Conditioning Centre.

He was assessed to be well at the end of the session and informed fitness instructors that he felt fine before booking out of the camp at 8:11 p.m.

Shortly after leaving the premises, the NSman collapsed along the road outside Maju Camp. A passer-by who witnessed the incident immediately called for an ambulance.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the case at 8:16 p.m. and dispatched an ambulance, which arrived nine minutes later at 8:25 p.m. Paramedics began resuscitation efforts on-site and continued administering life-saving measures as he was transported to the National University Hospital.

The NSman arrived at the hospital at around 9 p.m. Despite the efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead at 9:54 p.m.

His death occurred just a day before SAF Day, which is marked annually on Jul 1 to commemorate the contributions of servicemen.

Mindef said in a statement that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) had imposed a safety pause on all NS FIT training until Jul 4 to conduct a thorough review of safety procedures and protocols. The pause is also intended to reinforce safety awareness among soldiers.

“The SAF is rendering support to the family in their time of grief. We extend our deepest condolences to the family,” the ministry said.

Further investigations are ongoing.