2PM’s Nichkhun melt hearts with his visuals

Seoul — In just 50 seconds, 2PM’s Nichkhun melted the hearts of fans all over the world. 2PM officially announced their 7th full comeback earlier this week by unveiling their first trailer film, The Hottest Origin.

Nichkhun is the first 2PM member up to kick off a series of individual version trailers, treating fans to a lengthier visual film filled with 2PM’s sexy, sultry charms, as reported by Allkpop.

Can’t wait to see the lengthier trailers of each of the members, before 2PM’s full comeback with their 7th album ‘MUST‘ on June 28 at 6 PM KST!

Born on June 24, 1988, Nichkhun Buck Horvejkul better known mononymously as Nichkhun is a Thai American singer, songwriter, rapper, actor and model who is currently based in South Korea as a member of the South Korean boy band 2PM.

Nichkhun was born in Rancho Cucamonga, California, U.S. to Thai Chinese parents and was raised in Thailand.His mother’s family is from Hainan, and he has said that he has extended family and distant ancestors from Guangzhou.

Nickhun’s mother, Yenjit Horvejkul (née Mekworewut), is the chief executive officer of a Thai pharmaceutical company, Union Medical, established in 1976, which acts as an importer and distributor. He comes from a wealthy background, which earned him the nickname “Thai Prince” in South Korea. Nichkhun has one older brother, Nichan Bert (born September 11, 1986), and two younger sisters, Nichthima Yanin (born July 22, 1990) and Nachjaree (Chereen) (born October 20, 1994).

2PM is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Jun. K (formerly known as Junsu), Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung. Originally a seven-piece group, former member and leader Jaebeom temporarily left the group due to controversies that stemmed from his posts in MySpace in 2009 before being announced to have left both the band and the agency in early 2010.

