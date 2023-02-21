26-year-old woman dies in TPE collision involving minibus

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old woman tragically lost her life yesterday morning (20 Feb) after a collision along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) involving two motorcycles and a minibus.

The Singapore Police Force has since revealed that it was notified of an accident along the TPE, going towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) at 7.59 am.

Photos posted by netizens in the SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News Telegram group show a crash between two motorcycles and a minibus. A person could also be stuck between the motorcycle and the minibus.

The police have said that a 29-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious and taken to the hospital, while his passenger, the young woman, was transported unconscious to Changi General Hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

The 54-year-old minibus driver has been arrested for negligent driving, causing death, while the other motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man, is assisting the police. Investigations are ongoing.

