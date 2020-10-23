250 allowed at MMA show as fans return in Singapore

- Advertisement -

Singapore will allow fans at a sports event for the first time in months when limited numbers attend a One Championship MMA fight card next week, organisers said on Friday.

Up to 250 mask-wearing fans will be allowed at next Friday’s “One: Inside the Matrix” after going antigen tests for the coronavirus.

The screening is part of a government pilot programme that will see people tested for Covid-19 before large-scale events.

Antigen tests can identify at least 80 percent of infected people and provide results within 30 minutes, according to the government.

- Advertisement -

“One: Inside the Matrix”, featuring six fights, will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, which holds up to 12,000 spectators.

One Championship held a closed-door event in Singapore this month, its first major international show since the coronavirus brought sport to a halt worldwide.

Singapore has recorded nearly 58,000 coronavirus cases and 28 deaths, but its outbreak has slowed markedly in recent weeks, allowing it to gradually ease curbs and travel restrictions.

cla/sr/am/th

© 1994-2020 Agence France-Presse

/AFP

Please follow and like us:

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.