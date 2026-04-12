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Singapore News
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24-year-old welder dies after being found unconscious in pipe at Tuas shipyard, probe ongoing

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old welder died this week after he was found unconscious inside a stainless steel pipe at a shipyard in Tuas, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday (April 9).

The incident took place on Monday (April 6) at a worksite along Tuas South Boulevard occupied by Seatrium. The worker was employed by Hwa Leong Offshore Engineering.

According to MOM, the man was discovered lying unresponsive within a 28-inch (71cm) stainless steel pipe on board a newly fabricated process module of a vessel. He was subsequently removed from the pipe, but paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the incident. In response to media queries, MOM confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

An MOM spokesperson stressed the importance of safety protocols when working in confined spaces, noting that such areas must be clearly identified and labelled and that measures such as atmospheric testing, proper ventilation and the implementation of a permit-to-work system should be in place to mitigate foreseeable risks before work begins.

The untimely passing of the welder comes amid a broader improvement in workplace safety. Singapore recorded 36 workplace deaths in 2025, with the fatality rate reaching a record low of 0.96 per 100,000 workers.

The most common causes of workplace deaths were vehicular incidents, falls from height, and structural or equipment failures.

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