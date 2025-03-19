SINGAPORE: Singapore is renowned for its futuristic skyline, ultra-modern architecture, and status as a global hub for business, finance, and luxury, but beneath its gleaming towers and avant-garde technology lies a deep, fascinating history that shaped the city-state into what it is today. One such history is the story of the Chinese migrant worker community—a pivotal chapter in Singapore’s rise. The 21 Carpenter Hotel, which opened in December 2023, has become an integral part of the city’s ongoing journey of preserving and honouring this significant past.

The legacy of Chinese migrants in Singapore

An article published by Forbes described how long before Singapore’s independence in 1965, Chinese migrants began arriving in the island city during British colonial rule in the 19th century. Lured by opportunities in Singapore’s bustling port, many Chinese workers—referred to as “coolies”—came to seek a better life, often leaving their families behind in China. These men were the backbone of Singapore’s labour force, contributing to the rapid growth of industries like construction, shipping, agriculture, and trade.

In addition to their hard work, these migrants established a network of remittance houses for sending money and letters back home. Many of them, unable to read or write, relied on local letter-writing services to communicate with their loved ones. This humble yet powerful tradition is preserved today at 21 Carpenter, which was built on the site of one such remittance house.

21 Carpenter: A living tribute to history

Situated between Chinatown and the Singapore River, 21 Carpenter occupies a building made up of four former shophouses, which once housed the offices of Chye Hua Seng Wee Kee, a remittance house founded in 1936. Today, this heritage boutique hotel blends historical preservation with modern luxury. While the building’s original shophouses have been carefully restored, a contemporary five-storey extension brings a fresh, yet respectful, aesthetic.

Designed by WOHA, a Singapore-based architectural firm known for its sustainable and innovative designs, 21 Carpenter won the Best Boutique Hotel award at the 2024 EdgeProp Excellence Awards. The design features the iconic Shanghai plaster on the exterior and a perforated aluminium art façade on the new sections, enhancing the building’s cooling and energy efficiency. Visitors can also discover poignant inscriptions on the façade—excerpts from the letters sent by the early Chinese migrants, reminding us of their hardships and longing for family reunions.

Unique design and amenities

Beyond its historical roots, 21 Carpenter stands as a striking example of modern design. The hotel’s interiors pay homage to 1930s Chinese Art Deco, offering a soothing blend of natural materials, light-filled spaces, and calming wood-panelled walls. Guests can enjoy a range of amenities, including 48 tastefully designed guest rooms, a rooftop infinity pool, and a tranquil garden terrace that overlooks the stunning Singapore skyline.

Kee, the hotel’s neo-bistro, is a culinary haven, offering an inventive menu that fuses Mediterranean and Pan-Asian flavours. In addition, the hotel’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its energy-efficient systems, including photovoltaic panels on the roof and a hybrid cooling system that minimizes power consumption.

A commitment to community and sustainability

At its core, 21 Carpenter is more than just a luxury hotel—it’s a space that celebrates community, sustainability, and local talent. The hotel sources its materials from a curated network of emerging Singaporean artisans and innovators, ensuring that every piece of artwork, piece of furniture, and even fresh produce supports local businesses.

The hotel also continues the legacy of support for migrant workers. During its opening campaign, 21 Carpenter partnered with HealthServe, a Singapore-based non-profit, donating over US$11,000 (S$14,646.72) to help improve the lives of migrant workers. Moving forward, the hotel plans to collaborate with ART:DIS, a local charity that empowers people with disabilities through art, further cementing its commitment to social responsibility.

Honouring the past, building for the future

Incorporating history into modern design, while embracing sustainability, is a powerful statement at 21 Carpenter. Tarun Kalra, the hotel’s general manager, aptly sums it up: “By sourcing locally, we not only nurture homegrown talent and strengthen our economy but also take a step toward sustainability, reducing the carbon footprint of importing materials. It’s our way of honouring the past while building a more responsible future.”

21 Carpenter is a living tribute to the resilience of Singapore’s early migrants, a space where the past meets the future, creating a unique experience for both guests and the community. It stands as a reminder that the story of Singapore’s success is built not just on towering skyscrapers but on the hardworking individuals who helped shape the nation.