20% more couples seek counselling before marriage, some delay weddings

SINGAPORE: More young couples in Singapore are turning to premarital counselling, with cases rising by 20%, as many take a more thoughtful approach to marriage. Some are even choosing to delay their weddings in the process.

According to a report by 8world, counsellors have seen a noticeable increase in couples seeking guidance before tying the knot. Many of these sessions focus on long-term compatibility, including how couples plan to manage finances, careers and future responsibilities.

In some cases, even married couples have chosen to attend counselling to strengthen their relationship and build a healthier foundation.“When you’re deeply in love, it’s easy to think about getting married, but you don’t think about what life will be like 70 or 80 years from now,” said a woman who has been married to her husband but still decided to have counselling. She and her husband not only share the same birthday, but they both also have twin siblings.

The husband also declared that counselling brought them much closer to each other, and remarked: “For example, discussing where we will live in the future, what our jobs will be like, what our future direction is, and how to put our love into these practical issues.”

According to a counsellor and psychological consultant, the reason why younger couples are now seeking premarital counselling before tying the knot can be related to the increased awareness of mental health concerns in the younger generation and their willingness to seek help. Generation Z or Millennials do not wait for problems to occur, and want to address them immediately.

“These differences could lead to serious conflicts, so they want to discuss things in advance, such as how to manage finances, who will bear more of the expenses, and how much of them,” a doctor from Singapore Counselling Centre also concluded.

Given that premarital counselling can last from several months to a year, some couples postpone their weddings as a result. Data shows that locals are getting married later in life, with the median age for first-time marriages being 31.1 years and 29.6 years, respectively, in 2024.

Many couples need some time to consider, and beyond the concerns of finances and household expenses, younger couples now see the importance of compatibility, which thoughtful and intentional preparation can help for lasting unions.