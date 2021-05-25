Home News 18-year-old man arrested for theft of a van

18-year-old man arrested for theft of a van

Company offers reward, gets back vehicle

Photo: FB screengrab/ My Digital Lock Pte Ltd

Phuong Le Ha

Home News
Singapore – Police arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of being involved in the theft of a van.

On May 23, My Digital Lock Pte Ltd found their company van stolen at 10.15 pm at North Point BizHub, the company’s industrial office in Yishun.

The vehicle is a Nissan NV350, with the number plate GBD6425Z.

The company filed a police report on the same day.

However, the police officers could not recognise the culprits from the CCTV as they were wearing masks.

On May 24, My Digital Lock posted a Facebook appeal with a picture of the van, asking people to help trace the two suspects who drove the van away.

The photo included the van’s number plate and asked the public to contact the company or the police if they came across the vehicle.

The company offered a S$2,000 reward to those who could locate the suspects.

The same day, the police managed to track down the 18-year-old man believed to be involved in the case.

Investigations are still in progress.

The company announced on its Facebook page on May 24 that it has got back its van.

As promised, the company gave a S$2,000 reward to a member of the public who helped find the van.

The post also added that the van could not have been recovered without the help of the police and the public.

