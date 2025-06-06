Tuesday, June 10, 2025
28.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: SPF
Singapore News
Less than 1 min.Read

13 men arrested in latest island-wide crackdown on secret societies

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Thirteen men, aged between 23 and 42, have been arrested in an island-wide crackdown on secret societies, the police have confirmed.

The arrests were made over two days, on May 23 and 24, as part of a coordinated enforcement effort targeting unlawful societies operating in public nightlife and entertainment spaces. The operation was led by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and supported by officers from the Jurong Police Division.

According to the police, more than 40 venues—including public entertainment and nightlife establishments, as well as food and beverage outlets—were inspected during the operation. Close to 90 individuals were checked in the course of the sweep.

The police said the men arrested are suspected of being members of unlawful societies. Investigations are ongoing.

- Advertisement -

Under Singapore law, anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society faces imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

See also  People's Voice Lim Tean addresses issues surrounding globalisation, unemployment and income gap in new FB Live series "Lim Tean: After Work"

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspected gang-related activities to the police.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Malaysia

SG man arrested in JB after road rage video goes viral

JOHOR BAHRU: A 40-year-old Singaporean man whose road rage...
Sports

‘… fortunately, I had good legs’ — Tadej Pogacar celebrates unexpected sprint win at the Critérium du Dauphiné

RHONE-ALPES, FRANCE: Tadej Pogacar clinched the victory in Stage...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Ex-cleaner who sleeps in HDB corridor says he lost his room when he left his job

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old man who has been sleeping for...

100 Air India pilots to be offered the chance to work on Scoot flights

SINGAPORE: Around 100 Air India pilots will be given...

Wife of debt-ridden bak kut teh stall owner claims he died due to overwork

SINGAPORE: The wife of a 65-year-old bak kut teh...

Woman was pinned down by three police officers and arrested at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old woman was arrested at Changi Airport’s...

Business

Weekends too short? How Singaporeans feel about a 4-day work week

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user wanted to know how...

Elon Musk, Twitter, and the billionaire balancing act – Is it really a crisis?

UNITED STATES: Still recall the sensational, buzz-worthy moment when...

Singapore fund inflows rebound in 2024 at S$7.6B, up 167%

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s fund management industry rebounded in 2024, pulling...

Queenstown 5-room flat resold for S$1.66 million, setting new record

SINGAPORE: A five-room loft unit at SkyTerrace@Dawson has fetched...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore