13 men arrested in latest island-wide crackdown on secret societies

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Thirteen men, aged between 23 and 42, have been arrested in an island-wide crackdown on secret societies, the police have confirmed.

The arrests were made over two days, on May 23 and 24, as part of a coordinated enforcement effort targeting unlawful societies operating in public nightlife and entertainment spaces. The operation was led by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and supported by officers from the Jurong Police Division.

According to the police, more than 40 venues—including public entertainment and nightlife establishments, as well as food and beverage outlets—were inspected during the operation. Close to 90 individuals were checked in the course of the sweep.

The police said the men arrested are suspected of being members of unlawful societies. Investigations are ongoing.

- Advertisement -

Under Singapore law, anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society faces imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspected gang-related activities to the police.