SINGAPORE: A portfolio of 12 ground-floor strata retail units at Sky Eden@Bedok has been launched for sale with a guide price of $45.2 million, or approximately $4,038 per square foot, according to CBRE.

The units, which are all approved for food and beverage (F&B) use, are located within the 17-storey mixed-use development at Bedok Town Centre, just minutes away from Bedok’s integrated transportation hub.

The retail spaces can be purchased as a collective portfolio, individually, or in separate clusters. Unit sizes range from 398 sq. ft. to 1,313 sq. ft., with prices between $1.91 million and $5.55 million. In total, the combined strata area of the 12 units spans approximately 11,193 sq. ft.

One of the key highlights of the offering is that both local and foreign buyers are eligible to purchase the units without incurring Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) or Seller’s Stamp Duty (SSD)—a rare advantage that enhances the investment appeal of the property.

The strata units at Sky Eden@Bedok present an attractive opportunity for investors and business owners looking to secure prime retail space in a bustling suburban commercial hub. The sale will be conducted through an Expression of Interest (EOI) exercise, which will close on Thursday, 3 April 2025, at 3pm.