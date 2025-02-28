Property

12 ground-floor units at Sky Eden@Bedok up for sale at $45.2 million

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 28, 2025

SINGAPORE: A portfolio of 12 ground-floor strata retail units at Sky Eden@Bedok has been launched for sale with a guide price of $45.2 million, or approximately $4,038 per square foot, according to CBRE.

The units, which are all approved for food and beverage (F&B) use, are located within the 17-storey mixed-use development at Bedok Town Centre, just minutes away from Bedok’s integrated transportation hub.

The retail spaces can be purchased as a collective portfolio, individually, or in separate clusters. Unit sizes range from 398 sq. ft. to 1,313 sq. ft., with prices between $1.91 million and $5.55 million. In total, the combined strata area of the 12 units spans approximately 11,193 sq. ft.

One of the key highlights of the offering is that both local and foreign buyers are eligible to purchase the units without incurring Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) or Seller’s Stamp Duty (SSD)—a rare advantage that enhances the investment appeal of the property.

The strata units at Sky Eden@Bedok present an attractive opportunity for investors and business owners looking to secure prime retail space in a bustling suburban commercial hub. The sale will be conducted through an Expression of Interest (EOI) exercise, which will close on Thursday, 3 April 2025, at 3pm.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Property

Freehold land parcel in District 15 up for sale with $38 million price tag

February 28, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Singapore private home sales tripled in Q4 2024 amid lower interest rates

February 26, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Property

Billionaire Wee family’s UOL sells 87% of Parktown Residence, first in Tampines in nearly six years

February 24, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

In the Hood

‘Waited two hours unattended’—Singaporeans share moments they felt disrespected in job interviews

February 28, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Business

CDL’s Sherman Kwek points to his father’s adviser Catherine Wu as source of dispute; fallout prompts DBS to cut target price to S$6.70

February 28, 2025 Mary Alavanza
In the Hood

‘He is watching too much Mr Bean’: A viral moment needs a bigger conversation

February 28, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Domestic Helpers

Helper likes to sing out loud, employer says ‘it is very distracting’

February 28, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.