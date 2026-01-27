// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Heavy vehicles, including trucks and buses, travel along a Singapore expressway, as police continue enforcement against speeding and non-compliant vehicles.
Photo: Heavy vehicles on expressway under enforcement spotlight @ Nick Karean (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

11 heavy vehicle drivers to be charged for speeding as police tighten road safety checks

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Eleven heavy vehicle drivers will be charged in court on Tuesday for alleged speeding offences, according to Lianhe Zaobao, which reported the case on Jan 26, 2026.

The Singapore Police Force said the men, aged 29 to 60, are accused of speeding between October and November 2025. The vehicles involved also did not have speed limiters installed, police said in a statement issued on Monday night.

Several cases involved buses driven well above the 60km/h limit. On Oct 12, a 29-year-old man was allegedly driving a bus at 73km/h on the Bukit Timah Expressway towards Woodlands. The next day, a 46-year-old man was accused of driving at 77km/h on the same expressway towards the Pan-Island Expressway.

Other cases involved cement mixers, dump trucks, and a prime mover. On Oct 22, a 60-year-old man was allegedly driving a cement mixer at 57km/h along Upper Bukit Timah Road, above the 40km/h limit. On Nov 30, a 53-year-old man was accused of driving a bus at 81km/h along Jalan Buroh towards West Coast Road.

See also  2 teen girls found dead at foot of Toa Payoh HDB block

Police said all 11 drivers will be charged under the Road Traffic Act. If convicted, first-time offenders face a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$2,000, jail of up to six months, or both. Licences at all levels may also be suspended.

In its statement, the police said speeding remains a key cause of traffic accidents in Singapore. The force reminded drivers to obey speed limits for their own safety and for the safety of others.

Authorities also stressed that large vehicles with a maximum laden weight above 12,000kg must be fitted with speed limiters. Vehicles caught speeding will undergo checks to ensure the devices work as required. Failure to comply carries penalties of up to S$1,000, three months’ jail, or both.

Under current rules, lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018, with a laden weight between 5,001kg and 12,000kg must install speed limiters by Jan 1, 2026. The next phase applies from July 1, 2026, for older lorries weighing between 3,501kg and 5,000kg.

See also  Foreign cleaner assaulted by elderly man who has a history of harassing migrant workers

The cases come as enforcement steps up ahead of these deadlines, as heavy vehicles carry a higher risk, and speed limits are not optional.

