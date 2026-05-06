1 year after GE2025, WP’s Sengkang MPs say they’ve focused on cost of living, everyday issues

SINGAPORE: One year after winning again at Sengkang GRC during GE2025, the Workers’ Party’s MPs noted how they’ve focused on residents’ everyday issues, enumerating what they have pushed for.

The Sengkang 4—He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, Jamus Lim, and Abdul Muhaimin—won 56.31% of the votes cast in the constituency last year, besting a slate from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) that included former Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min.

While the PAP had undoubtedly hoped to wrest Sengkang from the WP, especially in light of the lengthy consequences of the scandal surrounding ex-WP MP Raeesah Khan, it ultimately fell short, with residents evidently feeling that the second time MPs—Ms He, Mr Chua, and Assoc Prof Lim— had done enough of a good job as to deserve reelection. The perception from residents is that their MPs certainly are hardworking, and the video from the Sengkang 4 outlined just what they’ve been working on.

Taking turns, the MPs said, “Whether in Parliament or here on the ground, our main focus has been the cost of living. We’ve pushed for transparency on the structural costs and housing prices hurting our young families, fighting for things money can’t buy, like better mental well-being and stronger support for our caregivers. We also pushed for better local transport because a crowded LRT or a 400-meter walk to the nearest bus stop is a barrier to independence for our seniors or persons with disabilities.”

Nevertheless, they added that “debates in Parliament will only make a difference if we deliver right here in our estates,” going on to talk about Sengkang’s five-year master plan, which includes such spaces as the recently-opened Anchorvale Butterfly Garden and the Rivervale Dog Run.

However, what the MPs count as their “true successes” is made up of the assistance that has been extended to one resident at a time, such as the help given to a single mother in obtaining a flat or matching a resident with a job to get them back on their feet.

“For us, no resident’s problem is too small. We don’t take your trust for granted,” the MPs said, thanking residents and adding they’re looking forward to “more good years.” /TISG

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